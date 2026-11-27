SAN DIEGO – The No. 6 UCLA men’s basketball team dropped an 85-70 decision to Saint Mary’s in a first-round contest at the Rady Children’s Invitational on Thursday afternoon.

The Bruins (6-1) absorbed their first loss of the season, playing against Saint Mary’s (7-1) in a neutral-site contest at the University of San Diego.

Saint Mary’s shot 15-for-28 from 3-point distance (53.6 percent) and led the Bruins by a 45-35 margin at halftime. The Gaels’ advantage never fell to any fewer than eight points in the second half on Thursday.

Jaylen Petty led UCLA with 15 points, while Xavier Booker had 14 points and a team-best eight rebounds. Petty shot 6 for 14 from the field and totaled seven rebounds.

Jeremy Dent-Smith finished with a team-leading 21 points for Saint Mary’s, connecting on 5 of 9 shots from 3-point territory. Mantas Juzenas and Joshua Dent each scored 18 for the Gaels.

“You have got to stop the ball, and we struggled to stop the ball mightily,” said Mick Cronin, The Michael Price Family UCLA Men’s Head Basketball Coach. “When you cannot stop the ball, then they get the ball at the rim. If you run it in there, then they throw it out and make a three. So, we can’t stop the ball and we can’t follow instruction. Part of our inability to stop the ball is because we don’t follow instruction. Our young guys play really hard on defense. They just try to steal the ball.”

UCLA outrebounded Saint Mary’s by a 36-24 margin.

Saint Mary’s pushed ahead of the Bruins midway through the first half, before UCLA battled back to tie the game at 30-30 on a driving layup by Nikola Kusturica with 7:36 to play. From that point in the opening half, Saint Mary’s used an 8-0 scoring run to lead 38-30 and pushed its margin up to 10 points, at 45-35, by halftime.

Saint Mary’s made 10 of its 15 attempts from 3-point distance in the first half.

UCLA fell behind by a 16-point margin early in the second half. The Bruins used an 8-0 scoring run to cut the Saint Mary’s lead down to 51-43, but never got any closer over the game’s final 14-plus minutes.

Thursday’s 15-point loss marked UCLA’s first defeat in seven games this season.

The Bruins will return to the court at the Rady Children’s Invitational against Georgetown (6-1) this Friday, Nov. 27. Game time is set for 11:30 a.m. (PT). UCLA’s game at the University of San Diego will be nationally televised by FOX.