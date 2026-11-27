LOS ANGELES – No. 10/10 UCLA Women’s Basketball returns home after the holiday break to face the Penn Quakers (7-1) on Sunday.



The game tips off at 2 p.m. PT inside Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.



GAME INFORMATION

Venue: Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial

Location: Los Angeles, Calif.

Tip-off Time: 2 p.m. PT

TV: B1G+

TV Talent: Bryan Fenley, Victoria Dennis

Radio: UCLA Digital Radio (https://uclabruins.com/listen-live)

Radio Talent: Dave Marcus



MATCHUP HISTORY: vs. Penn Quakers

• Sunday will be the first meeting between the teams in program history.



LAST TIME OUT: W, 69-56 vs. St. John’s (Nov. 24)

• Sophomore Sienna Betts was named MVP of the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase game with a full stat line; the forward finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal.

• Junior Elina Aarnisalo matched Betts with 12 points and four assists of her own, and she corralled six rebounds in the win.

• The Bruins assisted on 17 of their 26 baskets on Tuesday. UCLA won the rebounding battle again, 36-28.

• Fifth year forward Timea Gardiner (10 PTS) and senior Addy Brown (10 PTS) joined Aarnisalo and Betts in double figures.



WHAT’S BRUIN

• UCLA returns five players from the 2026 national championship squad, with returners Timea Gardiner and Sienna Betts taking starting roles into the 2026-27 campaign.

• The Bruins celebrated their 2026 championship with a banner raising ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 15, before a matchup against Princeton. Media assets for the championship ring and banner raising event are available upon request.

• The Bruins brought in seven transfers and newcomers in a reload following the departure of six WNBA rookies. UCLA graduated 76.1 points per game, which equals 90.7% of the previous team’s scoring.

• The Toronto Tempo’s Kiki Rice was named to the WNBA’s All-Rookie Team after averaging 13.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game for the first-year franchise.

• UCLA has only trailed for 67 seconds this season. The Bruins’ time with lead clocks in at 274:14 out of a possible 280 min.

• The Bruins held opponents under 30 percent FG% in four of its first six games this season, three of which saw opposing teams shoot under 25 percent from the field. No team has shot 40+% from the field against the Bruins.

• UCLA finished its season-opening five-game homestand with a win over Cal Poly, starting 5-0 inside Pauley Pavilion.

• Three Bruins were named to the preseason watch lists for the Naismith Starting Five positional awards: Donovyn Hunter (SG), Addy Brown (SF) and Sienna Betts (C).



STATS ON STATS ON STATS

• Seniors Addy Brown and Donovyn Hunter rank in the top 15 in the conference for Assist/Turnover Ratio: Hunter, 3.3 A/TO (6th, B1G); Brown, 2.2 A/TO (14th, B1G).

• Sophomore Sienna Betts is 8th in the nation, 2nd in the Big Ten in total blocks (20 BLK, 2.9 BPG - 9th, NCAA).

• Fifth year forward Timea Gardiner ranks 2nd in the B1G in 3PM/G (3.0 3PM/G, 14th NCAA). She’s shooting 50.0 percent from distance, which is 4th in the conference (18th, NCAA), and has the 15th-most threes made this season (21 3PM).

• The Bruins rank 12th in the nation in assists per game (20.6 APG) and are 4th in the Big Ten.

• UCLA’s staunch defense ranks 8th in the NCAA in opponent FG% (30.5%), good for No. 2 in the B1G (Illinois, 26.7 DFG%). UCLA is 1st in the B1G in blocks per game (6.9 BPG), which is 6th in the NCAA.

• UCLA is top 30 in A/TO (1.41, 22nd NCAA), assists per game (20.6, 12th), blocks (6.9 BPG, 6th NCAA / 1st B1G), rebound margin (+14.1, 15th), scoring defense (49.0 OPPG, 14th), and scoring margin (+27.7, 27th).



FRESH START, NEW HEIGHTS

• The new-look Bruins have been setting new career highs left and right with new opportunities as part of the Blue & Gold.

• Sophomore Sienna Betts found her groove in UCLA’s game against UC Irvine, setting a new career high with 17 PTS. She had an outstanding performance against Cal Poly with 12 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST, 4 STL and 5 BLK. Her assist and block totals were new career bests, and her steals matched her freshman season high. Betts matched her most blocks (5) and rebounds (12) in the win at Tennessee on Nov. 23.

• Donovyn Hunter crashed the boards against Princeton, grabbing a career-best 8 REB on Nov. 15. Hunter then had a career-high 7 STL in the win over Cal Poly.

• Timea Gardiner scored a career-high 29 points in the home victory over the Mustangs (Nov. 19). She shot 9-for-12 from 3-point land, which set a new single-game program record for long range makes.

• Gardiner made the Big Ten Honor Roll on Nov. 23 for the record-setting performance.

• KK Bransford scored 25 points at Tennessee to set a new career high. The transfer from Cincinnati, Ohio, has matched her career bests in assists (7 AST vs. Cal Poly) and steals (4 STL vs. UC Irvine).

• Junior Elina Aarnisalo matched her career high with 22 points against Tennessee, knocking down a career-high 6 FTs.



HOME COURT ADVANTAGE

• UCLA finished its season-opening five-game homestand with a win over Cal Poly, starting 5-0 inside Pauley Pavilion.

• The Bruins finished the 2025-26 regular season undefeated at home, going 14-0 in Pauley. UCLA added wins against No. 16-seed CBU and No. 8-seed OSU in the 2026 NCAA March Madness Tournament to improve to 16-0.

• UCLA started the 2024-25 season 12-0 at home, besting the 10-0 start from 2023-24 season. Its only home loss of the 2024-25 campaign came against USC on March 1 as the Bruins completed the home season 14-1 in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

• UCLA finished the 2023-24 campaign with a 16-1 record at home on the year; the Bruins were 15-3 at home in 2022-23. UCLA went 16-0 at home during the 2016-17 campaign. The Bruins have lost more than 4 home games in a single campaign just one time since 2015-16.