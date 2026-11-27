SAN DIEGO – Azavier Robinson poured in a career-high 23 points to lead the No. 6 UCLA men's basketball team to a 75-63 victory over Georgetown in the third-place game of the Rady Children's Invitational on Friday afternoon.

The Bruins (7-1) rebounded from Thursday's setback against Saint Mary’s with a wire-to-wire win over Georgetown (6-2) at Jenny Craig Pavilion on the campus of the University of San Diego. UCLA led for the entirety of the contest, holding Hoyas without a field goal for more than eight minutes during an early first-half surge.

UCLA held Georgetown to 18-for-52 shooting (34.6%) overall and 9-for-28 from 3-point range (32.1%). The Bruins recorded assists on 17 of its 26 made field goals, led by Xavier Booker’s five assists, and posted a team field-goal percentage of 40.6 percent (26-of-64).

“The guys played hard enough to get the win,” said Mick Cronin, The Michael Price Family UCLA Men’s Head Basketball Coach. “First half, our defense was excellent. Second half, our execution really played most of the second half without Trent. And you got two guards out there that didn't play for us last year, with JP [Jaylen Petty] and Azavier Robinson. They are out there running an offense, but they usually are playing with Trent. Those two guys did a great job. We did a good job of execution and some half-court sets to get what we wanted, which was ball movements and drives to the basket, shots for Azavier Robinson, and doing it all – due to fatigue because we got three sick guys and Trent with four fouls.”

Robinson came off the bench to score a career-best 23 points on 8-for-13 shooting and a perfect 6-for-6 effort at the free throw line. He added three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes.

Eric Dailey Jr. finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Booker totaled 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and seven blocks. Jaylen Petty also scored 10 points for the Bruins, drilling a pair of key 3-point baskets at the 10:49 and 10:14 marks in the second half. Petty’s 3-pointer with over 10 minutes to play pushed UCLA’s advantage up to 56-42.

Elmarko Jackson scored a team-high 13 points for Georgetown. Caleb Williams and Kayvaun Mulread, each added 11 points. Vincent Iwuchukwu finished with six points and four rebounds after entering Friday’s contest having averaged 20.3 points and 8.3 rebounds in the Hoyas’ previous seven contests.

UCLA opened the game on an 18-5 scoring run, forcing Georgetown into a prolonged scoring drought while building an early double-digit advantage. The Bruins led by as many as 15 points in the opening half before taking a 31-24 lead into the locker room.

The Hoyas trimmed the deficit to eight points early in the second half, but UCLA answered with a 9-2 run that was highlighted by a transition three-pointer from Robinson to extend the lead to 42-29.

Georgetown again pulled within nine points midway through the second half, cutting UCLA's lead to 59-50 with 8:45 remaining. The Bruins responded with consecutive baskets from Robinson and maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way.

UCLA outrebounded Georgetown, 43-32, and recorded seven blocked shots while limiting the Hoyas to 34.6 percent shooting from the field. The Bruins also converted 16 of their 19 free-throw attempts.

The Bruins’ win on Friday took place less than 24 hours after an 85-70 loss to Saint Mary’s.

“I told them that they need to have a reverence and an appreciation for the jersey they wear,” Coach Cronin told a group of reporters after Friday’s win. “I don't care what the hell the [transfer] rules are or aren't, if there are any, depends what coach you ask, who decides to follow him, who doesn't. UCLA is a privilege to go there as a student, and it damn sure is a privilege to play in the same gym and wear the same jerseys as Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar], Bill [Walton], Reggie [Miller], Baron [Davis], Lonzo [Ball], Kevin [Love]. I could go through 43 guys, Marques Johnson. Are you kidding me? With first picks in the draft, and what they don't realize is Saint Mary's had more reverence for playing UCLA yesterday than we had for being UCLA. We had a little talk about that last night."

Texas defeated Saint Mary’s, 76-73, in Friday afternoon’s championship game of the Rady Children’s Invitational. six games lining the Bruins’ December schedule, UCLA will return home to open Big Ten Conference play against Oregon (4-3) on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Game time is set for 7 p.m. (PT) at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.