EAST LANSING, MICH. - No. 5 seed UCLA staged an incredible comeback late in the second half to force overtime but fell in a penalty kick shootout to No. 4 seed Kansas, 3-2, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

UCLA scored on its first penalty kick, by Abby Gemma, and Daphne Nakfoor saved Kansas's first two kicks, but Jayhawk goalkeeper Sophie Dawe saved three of UCLA's final four kicks, while Kansas made its final three penalties to advance, 3-2.

The Bruins made it to extra time thanks to a pair of Kara Croone goals in the final three minutes of play. Croone scored her first goal at 87:05 to trim Kansas' lead to 2-1, then scored again at 88:23 to tie and force overtime. Croone nearly scored three minutes into the first overtime on a breakaway but was disrupted just enough by Dawe. UCLA had two great chances in extra time to win on a golden goal, but Anna Wilson hit the crossbar in the 102nd minute, and in the second extra period a UCLA shot crossed the goal line, but the referee called a foul on the Bruins after the play.

KARA CROONE SCORES TWICE IN THE FINAL 3 MINUTES TO FORCE OVERTIME! 📺: ESPN+ x @UCLAWSoccer https://t.co/IpF3xleMYJ — Big Ten Soccer (@B1GSoccer) November 27, 2026

Kansas scored both of its goals early in each period, netting the first at 1:32 on a header by Marit McLaughlin and at 47:40 on a Jillian Gregorski goal. The Jayhawks nearly scored a third goal with under eight minutes to play, but it was ruled back after a video review determined that UCLA goalkeeper Daphne Nakfoor had possession of the ball before the goal.

Nakfoor finished the game with a career-high 11 saves on 25 Kansas shots. Dawe made six saves on 16 Bruin shots.

UCLA finishes its season with a 13-5-3 record.