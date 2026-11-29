Washington, D.C. - No. 4 seed UCLA came back twice against No. 1 Georgetown to force overtime and went on to outshoot the Hoyas in penalty kicks, 3-2, to advance to the NCAA Quarterfinals.



Georgetown (16-2-3) scored the first goal in the 20th minute on a strike by Terrance Reynolds, but just two minutes later, Albert Ruiz one-timed a Philip Naef cross at the top of the box to tie the game up. The goal was Ruiz's second in as many games; he scored the game-winner with one minute to play in the Bruins' second-round match.



The Hoyas regained the lead 2-1 in the 70th minute on Mitchell Baker's 12th goal of the season and looked to be on their way to the quarterfinals, but UCLA (10-4-6) staged yet another late-game comeback. With just 3:10 left on the clock, Naef sent a header into the box, and Zach Neuls headed it into the back of the net for the equalizer, his fourth goal of the year.



Neither team mustered a shot on goal in the two overtime periods, sending the game to a penalty kick shootout. Georgetown shot first and missed high on its first kick, while Ruiz made UCLA's first. In round two, both shooters missed, keeping UCLA's advantage at one. Rounds three and four were successful on both ends, with Diego Castano and Allan Legaspi hitting their penalty kicks for the Bruins. With the Bruins up 3-2, Tate Lampman stepped up for Georgetown needing to hit to stay alive, but his shot went wide left, sending the Bruins on to the next round.



The Bruins will host the winner of Sunday's matchup between No. 6 Cornell and Grand Canyon. That quarterfinal match, UCLA's first quarterfinal appearance since 2014, will take place at Wallis Annenberg Stadium on either Friday, Dec. 4 or Saturday, Dec. 5.