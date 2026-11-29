POSTGAME NOTES
No. 15 USC 45, No. 10 UCLA 10
Pasadena, Calif. (Rose Bowl Stadium)
Nov. 28, 2026
Individual Notes
WR Semaj Morgan
• Recorded career highs in receptions (9) and receiving yards (132) while reeling in his fourth touchdown of the season (eighth of his career).
• Led all players in receptions and receiving yards.
LB Sammy Omosigho
• Finished with a game- and team-high 12 tackles.
• Third-career game with at least a dozen stops (all occurring this year).
• Led the Bruins in tackling for the fifth time this season.
K Mateen Bhaghani
• Converted a season-long 52-yard field goal in the first quarter.
• It was his first FG of 50+ yards this year, and the sixth of his career.
CB Rodrick Pleasant
• Recorded an INT late in the second quarter. It was both his second interception of the season and of his career.