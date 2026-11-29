POSTGAME NOTES

No. 15 USC 45, No. 10 UCLA 10

Pasadena, Calif. (Rose Bowl Stadium)

Nov. 28, 2026

Individual Notes

WR Semaj Morgan

• Recorded career highs in receptions (9) and receiving yards (132) while reeling in his fourth touchdown of the season (eighth of his career).

• Led all players in receptions and receiving yards.

LB Sammy Omosigho

• Finished with a game- and team-high 12 tackles.

• Third-career game with at least a dozen stops (all occurring this year).

• Led the Bruins in tackling for the fifth time this season.

K Mateen Bhaghani

• Converted a season-long 52-yard field goal in the first quarter.

• It was his first FG of 50+ yards this year, and the sixth of his career.

CB Rodrick Pleasant

• Recorded an INT late in the second quarter. It was both his second interception of the season and of his career.