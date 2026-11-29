POSTGAME QUOTES

USC 45, UCLA 10

Pasadena, Calif. (Rose Bowl Stadium)

Nov. 28, 2026



UCLA Bruins

Bob Chesney

The Angelo M. Mazzone III UCLA Head Football Coach

opening statement

“A lot of things, that were uncharacteristic, it needed to be our absolute best. We understood that. It needed to be an uncommon effort, and we needed to make some, really tough plays, and we didn't really do any of that. And that's not to take anything away from SC. They did a hell of a job, and I think there were moments where we had decent plays in there were moments where we lost by mental errors or whatever it might be, and then there were moments where we got beat. And that occurred in all different ways as that day went on. But they controlled the line of scrimmage. Any time you rush for seven yards a carry it's pretty telling. We couldn't really get much going in the run game, and we can't turn the ball over, like we did down in scoring position. So all those things are gonna come at a cost and it comes at this cost right here today, but I do know, our future at this moment is no longer in our hands. But I know that if we are given the opportunity, I know what these guys will do, and if there's a team that can rebound from something like this, it is 100% this team. Based on a bunch of film, and learning a lot from it.”



on the team’s week of practice prior to the game

“Yeah, I felt pretty good about it. I thought we had a good week of practice. I thought the mentality that we had going into it, everybody was right back to work. They were excited to get right back to work, and I thought we would put ourselves in a position where we could execute a pretty good game plan and do some things. Now, obviously, the uncertainty of a quarterback puts you in a little bit of a different spot where you try some different wrinkles, and at a moment where you'd like to try to advance the offense, you find yourself working through these different packages that might hold you back a little bit, but ultimately feel that are a necessity. So those are all things that just didn't time up perfectly for us to know we have a full, healthy roster. At that moment, especially at that position, when it's the guy touching the ball on every single play. I wish we would be advancing, and that just kind of slowed us down.”



on what USC showed today that UCLA did not see from its previous opponents

“Well, they just committed to running the football. I think, first we just said that you just got to keep believing here, right? And then get back to your technique, like, trust your training. Ultimately, when you watch inside, there's just some things that were happening. They were really good. They were really hip to hip, and there were double teams, and they were moving us off the ball. And ultimately, it was to go back and trust that training. I think that's ultimately what they committed to, is the ability to keep the ball on the ground. They did a really nice job of pre-snap reads and understanding the numbers game, and putting the ball where we weren't. And I thought they weren't looking for the big shot. I don't know if they took one over the top. It was really them just taking what we were giving them, and them committing to the run.”



on rebounding from last week’s loss at Michigan

“Yeah, I think that the thing for me about Michigan is that they were able to run the ball a little bit too on us, and we weren’t able to run the ball, right? We said, at the beginning, when we got here, the best teams, they got to be able to run the ball. They'll stop the run, and you gotta win the turnover battle. We didn't do either of those three things today, so that's why we're looking at the scoreboard and why it looks like it looks. And, for us, the same lessons from a week ago are things that still showed up today. And is that a matter of scheme? Is that a matter of technique? Is that a matter of personnel? Those are all things we have to know.”



on the decision to start Ty Dieffenbach

“Well, he’s our starting quarterback, and he comes back and feels like he can play in this game. So I don't ever believe that you should lose your spot because of an injury, especially if you're fully healthy at this moment in time, and that's what he was.”



on if he thinks UCLA deserves to play in the College Football Playoff

“Yeah, I think that if it’s what showed up out there today, is obviously not a great sign of that, but I also think, like I said, this offense should be moving at a different rate of speed, and we had to slow down just a little bit throughout this week, and then defensively, there were just some things inside that we just got to keep cleaning up and getting better at. But yes, I do. I think that I look across the board, and the teams that we've played, and the way that we played, and the belief that we have, and the toughness that we've displayed. That ultimately the adversity that we face and overcame, I think those are all things that a championship level team is built with.”



on the team falling behind early in the game

“Yeah, I think, it's the first time you're there. Did it rattle them? I don't know if it necessarily rattled them. I think that there were things that we had to ultimately try to tighten up, and we were just not able to do that for whatever reason. I'm gonna just go back and watch the tape and figure that out and ultimately for us, being down 14 is never ideal. But then coming back and getting a field goal, and then feeling like you got a shot if you can get a stop. You just can't turn it over. So I think it was just a lot of unfortunate things that occurred, and again, hats off to them. They played very physical, really good. Their best brand of football up to this point this year.”



on the team’s struggles offensively

“Yeah you had to score cause it's hard to stop these guys, because they're really good on offense. So, those things exist in there, and you better find a way. And I think that deepens process a little bit, I don't necessarily know. I think that the execution of exactly what we needed to do and how we needed to do is where we lacked a little bit. And again, some of it, you know, I don't want to say it was schematic. I want to see somebody that had to do a technique. I just think that we were at some mismatches here and there. We just got to be better overall and we will. I just can’t express enough ultimately how proud I am of these guys, and the fact that when I watch them play even in the tough moments there's never a wavering that goes on with these guys. And I know it's a tough one to look at today and say that, but I know that whatever the chances are that we end up in that championship game, I know this is a team that has the resolve and the team that will be able to respond more than any other team I've been around. So if we're presented with that opportunity, I'm very excited about it.”



Senior Linebacker Sammy Omosigho

on the team's mindset to keep going

"We don't play for an outcome. We play for the progress and the work and the ability to get there. So our job is to just focus on what we can control. We can control the way we attack a play, the way we attack a quarter, the way we attack a half, the way we attack a game. So we just focus on what we can control and let the outcome be the outcome."



on what USC's offense was doing well

"Like Coach Ches said, they were doing a good job of double teams up and controlling the line of scrimmage. We have to do a better job of stopping the run. That's how it is. When teams are running the ball, it opens up the pass, a little play action. Our main focus was to stop the run, and we didn't get it done today."



Senior Wide Receiver Semaj Morgan

on the team's mindset to keep going

"My mindset, as always, is never quit. I always just go as hard as possible. I just try to get my teammates on that same wavelength. A loss is going to happen; it's the game we're in, but we've just got to learn to keep going forward. I think Coach Ches is doing a great job of telling us how quickly we get to the next play. So just never quit."



USC Trojans

Lincoln Riley

USC Head Coach

opening statement

“Yeah, you hear the bell in there. Pretty excited locker room right now, as it should be. That was a dominating win, complete performance on all three sides of the ball. Proud of our team rising up here, playing a top-10 team. Not just a top 10 team, a top-10 team in a rivalry game, but also a road game, and, correct me if I'm wrong, I doubt there's been a bigger top-10 victory on the road anywhere in college football this year. This game was dominated from top to bottom. I thought the lines of scrimmage, we really leaned on them, and then our guys up front really played well. I was excited about the way we responded after halftime. Sometimes, you have a lead like that, and, obviously, human nature, you can get complacent. I thought our guys came in with a great mentality, got the stop, had the long drive, and pretty much put the game away. So, yeah, exciting game. We played our most complete game, which I think in a lot of ways, as part of this, it’s not really surprising, and I'm not talking about the score. Just that we would play our most complete game with how much use that we have on this football team, and we've continued to get better throughout the year. It was fun to see, both for today, obviously for in the future, there was a lot to be excited about here today, so awesome win. These rivalry games always feel good. We've got to celebrate a few of these in here with several of these guys. Rose Bowl's been pretty good to us, so, fun win, and obviously we'll see what happens next. You know, we definitely made a real statement today. You guys know me, I’ve never been one to stand up and go through all this. We played a really tough schedule. I think our team's starting to really come together. We have historic youth on this football team. When you dive into the numbers, it's pretty wild. The quality wins that we've had, and coming here on the road in the last game, and really blowing out a top-10 team in the country on the road, is a pretty big statement. So, I don't believe there's 12 better football teams in the country than this one, but I also respect the committee's job as they go forward the next few weeks. They got some tough decisions to make, there's no question about that, but we probably made it a little bit tougher here today. So, proud of these guys, proud of the win.”



on the performance of USC’s offensive and defensive lines

“Trench play was good. I mean, we did the two things we needed to do on defense. We stopped the run, and I thought we affected their quarterback, and we knew we were going to need to do that regardless of who played. That was going to be important. And then offensively, I thought we did a good job. Obviously, ran the football well. I thought the guys protected Jayden [Maiava]. They had done a great job this year in havoc and creating negative plays and turnovers. And against a tough, good defense, our guys played a pretty good game up front.”



on the team’s recent improvements on defense

“I think we're gaining confidence. I think the longer that Coach Patterson's been here, I feel him just latching on more into what we have in this league, and what we're facing, and what we need to be. Staff is growing together, all the youth that we're playing is starting to get better, and I just think we're playing more connected. We’re playing more confident. And a lot of the games when we weren't our best or just some of the moments, you could watch the tape and say, ‘alright, there's a lot of good on there. We're not that far away, but we’ve got to push it over the hump’, and we certainly did that today.”



on Waymond Jordan’s performance

“Yeah, he ran with a purpose. You know, guys blocked well for him, and it was fun to see. When you can start doing that, that's when you can start really becoming a good football team. And some of our offenses previously at other spots have been able to do that pretty well, and it was fun to see us do that tonight.”



USC quarterback Jayden Maiava

on going 3-0 in his career against UCLA

“Those guys that came before us, much respect to them, and they paved the road, and we're just trying to uphold the Trojan standard.”



on the dominant offensive start to the contest

“You know, it felt great. Tobias [Raymond], and the guys up front, the running back crew, receivers, as well as the coaching staff that just put us in a great position to go down and score.”



USC defensive end Luke Wafle

on his performance in his first rivalry game

“Yeah, felt right at home. It was a big statement for us, and I loved it.”



on the keys to holding UCLA to season-low yardage

“I think, at least as a D line unit, it starts up front. Just own the line of scrimmage, and our linebackers and DBs did a great job of flying around. And we hunted today.”