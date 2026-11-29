LOS ANGELES – UCLA Football will face Indiana in the 2026 Discover Big Ten Football Championship Game after clinching a berth following Week 13 action on Saturday.

The Bruins and Hoosiers will meet at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 5, with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m. PT on FOX. Compass Media Networks will provide national radio coverage.

UCLA fans can purchase tickets to the championship game HERE.

UCLA, which is in its third season as a member of the Big Ten Conference, will make its first appearance in the Big Ten Football Championship Game. The 16th and final installment of the championship game will feature the top two finishers in the conference standings, with Indiana earning the No. 1 seed and UCLA earning the No. 2 seed.

The Bruins will compete for the Amos Alonzo Stagg Championship Trophy and an automatic berth in the College Football Playoff. UCLA has won 17 conference championships in program history, last in 1998 as a member of the Pac-10. This will mark the Bruins’ third conference title game appearance, and first since 2012.



General public and verified resale tickets for the 2026 Discover Big Ten Football Championship Game are available on Ticketmaster. In addition, a ticket block is being held for UCLA and will be sold through the university ticket office.

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney guided the Bruins to a 10-win regular season for just the third time in program history in his debut season in Westwood. Additionally, the Bruins have set a program record for year-over-year turnaround with a seven-win improvement from the 2025 season.



For more information on the Big Ten Football Championship Game, visit bigten.org/FCG.