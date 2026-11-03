Bruins in the NFL: Week 8

A total of 16 former UCLA football players saw action in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Highlights came from RB Zach Charbonnet (Seattle Seahawks), who made his 2026 debut this past Sunday, and S Quentin Lake (Los Angeles Rams) who recorded seven tackles and a key interception to help his team defeat the Chargers in the Battle for LA.

Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seattle Seahawks – Making his season debut after recovering from offseason knee surgery, Charbonnet started and totaled 29 yards of offense in limited action. He rushed six times for 23 yards – including a 13-yard gain – and added three receptions for six yards.

Week 9: Sunday vs. Arizona – 1:25 p.m. PT (FOX)

Kenny Clark, DT, Dallas Cowboys – Registered three tackles in the Cowboys’ overtime battle with Arizona. It was the fourth time this season Clark totaled at least three stops.

Week 9: Sunday at Indianapolis – 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

Matt Dickerson, DT, Jacksonville Jaguars – Registered three tackles in the Jaguars’ blowout home win over Indianapolis.

Week 9: Thursday at Baltimore – 5:15 p.m. PT (Prime Video)

Greg Dulcich, TE, Miami Dolphins – Fresh off his best game of the year, Dulcich posted four receptions for 43 yards in an AFC East battle against New England. His longest catch went for 19 yards.

Week 9: Sunday vs. Detroit – 10 a.m. PT (CBS)

Quentin Lake, S, Los Angeles Rams – Started and helped the Rams to a 24-9 win over the Chargers, posting seven tackles and intercepting a pass. His INT return went for 45 yards. Lake also paced the Rams with two passes defended. He played all 61 defensive snaps for the Rams as well as five on special teams.

Week 9: Sunday at Washington – 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

Laiatu Latu, DE, Indianapolis Colts – Started and made a pair of tackles, including a 15-yard sack. The former first-round pick recorded a team-high two QB hits.

Week 9: Sunday vs. Dallas – 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

Darius Muasau, LB, New England Patriots – Played 20 special teams snaps, contributing one tackle on punt coverage.

Week 9: Sunday vs. Green Bay – 1:25 p.m. PT (FOX)

Oluwafemi Oladejo, DE, Tennessee Titans – Posted a pair of tackles, including one on special teams, and added a QB hit.

Week 9: Bye

Carson Schwesinger, LB, Cleveland Browns – Started and registered a team-high 10 tackles in the Browns’ divisional matchup against Pittsburgh. It was the second-year pro’s fourth double-digit tackle outing of the year, and 13th of his career.

Week 9: Sunday at New Orleans – 10 a.m. PT (CBS)

Colson Yankoff, TE, Washington Commanders – Made a pair of tackles on special teams to help Washington to a home win over Philadelphia.

Week 9: Sunday vs. Los Angeles Rams – 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

OL Alec Anderson (Buffalo Bills), LB Eric Kendricks (Los Angeles Rams), G Atonio Mafi (Tennessee Titans), LB Kain Medrano (Washington Commanders), T Kolton Miller (Las Vegas Raiders), DT Otito Ogbonnia (Dallas Cowboys) also played but did not record any statistics.

On bye: Houston Texans (K Ka’imi Fairbairn), New Orleans Saints (TE Moliki Matavao), New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers (C Jake Brendel, DT Osa Odighizuwa)