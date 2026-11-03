Women's Volleyball Travels to Illinois, No. 14 Purdue

UCLA at Illinois

Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 5, 4 p.m. (PT)

Location: Champaign, Ill. (Huff Hall)

Watch: B1G+

Talent: Josh Melvin (pxp); Laura Benton (analyst)

Live Stats: UCLA.statbroadcast.com



UCLA at No. 14 Purdue

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 7, 5 p.m. (PT)

Location: West Lafayette, Ind. (Holloway Gymnasium)

Watch: Big Ten Network

Talent: Sloane Martin (pxp); Mac Podraza (analyst)

Live Stats: UCLA.statbroadcast.com

UCLA HEADS TO ILLINOIS, NO. 14 PURDUE

The UCLA women’s volleyball team will look to get back to its winning ways when it travels to Illinois on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. (PT). The Bruins will then make their way to No. 14 Purdue on Saturday at 5 p.m. (PT). Thursday's contest will be streamed on B1G+ and Saturday's match will be featured on television as it will be available for viewing on Big Ten Network. Fans can follow live stats on ucla.statbroadcast.com.

FIRST SERVE

Head Coach Matt Werle enters his first season as UCLA's head coach

UCLA enters the sixth weekend of Big Ten Conference play with a 6-6 record, sitting in 10th place in the league standings

UCLA is currently ranked No. 23 in the RPI rankings

Three of UCLA's last five contests will be against teams currently ranked in the AVCA Coaches Poll

UCLA holds a 12-1 record when winning the first set of the match

The Bruins are 4-3 in matches that reach a fifth set

Five of UCLA's last seven matches have extended to five sets

Kat Lutz is averaging 3.60 digs-per-set since she filled in as the starting libero on Oct. 10 at Rutgers

Marianna Singletary is UCLA's leading scorer with 3.54 points-per-set

Singletary ranks ninth in the nation with 1.48 blocks-per-set and fourth nationally in total blocks with 126 on the year

Singletary leads the Big Ten in both blocks-per-set (1.48) and total blocks (126)

Singletary posted her second career double-double against No. 21 Minnesota, recording 13 kills and 10 blocks

The Bruins earned their first ranked of the season when they defeated No. 15 Penn State in five sets

Brooke Harwood has quickly become a go‑to weapon for the Bruins, averaging 2.75 points per set on .329 hitting

Mija Bendziute posted a career-high 14 kills in UCLA's victory over Maryland on Oct. 9, then tallied 14 kills again on Oct. 25

Jordyn Johnson delivered a breakout performance in the win over Rutgers (Oct. 10) with a career-high nine blocks

Lola Schumacher went for a career-high 29 digs in the five-set win over Hawaii, earning tournament MVP honors

Brooke Harwood, Eliana Urzua, and Lola Schumacher were named to the Lucky Aces Invitational All-Tournament team

In 2025, UCLA made its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2021 where it met Kentucky in the NCAA Second Round

The Bruins own a 95-36 (.725) all-time postseason record and have captured four national championships

Cheridyn Leverette was selected in the fourth round (pick No. 31) of the MLV Draft by the Orlando Valkyries

Leverette went for a season-high 25 kills in the Bruins' five-set win over Michigan last season (Nov. 26, 2025)

Cheridyn Leverette, Lola Schumacher, and Marianna Singletary received First Team All-Big Ten honors

The Bruins earned a total of three ranked wins (No. 15 Penn State, No. 14 Minnesota, No. 22 USC) in 2025

UCLA's win over No. 14 Minnesota was its first sweep over a ranked opponent since Oct. 31, 2021 (No. 8 Washington)

The Bruins added three transfers and four freshmen to the 2026 squad, totaling seven newcomers

UCLA welcomes seven newcomers (three transfers, four freshmen) for the 2026 season

LAST WEEK'S RECAP

UCLA endured a challenging weekend against two ranked Big Ten opponents at Pauley Pavilion, falling in five sets to No. 21 Minnesota before dropping a straight-set decision to No. 8 Wisconsin. The Bruins came within a point of sweeping the Golden Gophers on Friday, winning the first two sets and holding match point in the third before Minnesota rallied for a 24-26, 19-25, 26-24, 25-19, 15-8 reverse sweep. Marianna Singletary paced UCLA with 13 kills and a career-high 10 block assists, while Mija Bendziute and Eliana Urzua each added 12 kills as the Bruins out-blocked Minnesota, 17-11. On Sunday, Wisconsin's high-powered offense proved difficult to contain as the Badgers hit .354 in a 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 victory. Singletary again led UCLA with 10 kills, Urzua contributed nine, and Kat Lutz recorded a team-best 11 digs. The back-to-back defeats dropped the Bruins to 15-8 overall and 6-6 in Big Ten play, marking the team's first consecutive losses of the season.

STELLAR SINGLETARY

Marianna Singletary has been one of UCLA’s most dominant and reliable forces through the first half matches of the season, pairing elite efficiency with heavy point production. She’s totaled a team-high 223 kills on .342 hitting while racking up 126 total blocks, and 300.5 points, establishing herself as one of the nation’s most productive middles. She ranks ninth nationally in blocks-per-set and fourth in total blocks.

MATT WERLE ENTERS FIRST SEASON AS UCLA HEAD COACH

UCLA Athletics named Matt Werle the next head coach of the UCLA women’s volleyball program in February 2026. Werle arrives in Westwood after a successful stint at Kansas and a decade of meteoric success as the head coach of Grand Canyon University’s men’s volleyball program. Werle most recently spent the 2025 season at Kansas as the program’s Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator, where he helped guide the Jayhawks to a Sweet 16 appearance. In his 10 seasons at Grand Canyon, Werle posted a 154-93 record and quickly elevated the Lopes into a national contender. During the 2024 campaign, Werle steered Grand Canyon to its first-ever No. 1 national ranking and coached the program’s first AVCA First Team All-American. He was named both MPSF and AVCA National Coach of the Year after leading the Lopes to their first MPSF Championship and the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory.

CHANGES TO THE STAFF

UCLA women's volleyball has solidified its coaching staff under newly-appointed head coach Matt Werle, promoting Stevi Robinson-Trail to Associate Head Coach and naming Bryan Dell'Amico an assistant coach for the Bruins. Robinson-Trail enters her third season in Westwood after playing a central role in UCLA's return to the NCAA Tournament and its successful transition into the Big Ten Conference. Dell'Amico joins the Bruins following a highly decorated tenure with the Grand Canyon University men's volleyball program, where he was honored as the 2025 AVCA Men's Assistant Coach of the Year. Shortly after, Werle named Kylie Miller an assistant coach for the 2026 season. Miller returns to Westwood with Division I coaching experience and an accomplished collegiate playing career. Miller arrives at UCLA after serving as an assistant coach at UC Irvine, where she spent the 2025 season with the Anteaters. Prior to her time in Irvine, Miller was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at CSUN from 2022-23. A native of Rancho Cucamonga, Miller spent her first three collegiate seasons at UCLA, appearing in 179 sets and totaling 1,278 assists, 34 aces, and 211 digs. She helped lead the Bruins to the Elite Eight in 2016, finishing the year ranked No. 6 nationally. Miller completed her career at Minnesota, where she helped the Gophers to a 27-6 record and a Final Four berth.

UCLA PICKED TO FINISH NINTH IN BIG TEN PRESEASON POLL

UCLA was picked to finish ninth out of 18 teams in the 2026 Big Ten Women’s Volleyball preseason poll, while libero Lola Schumacher and middle blocker Marianna Singletary were named to the league’s Preseason All‑Conference Team. The Bruins finished tied for sixth in the Big Ten standings in 2025, concluding the regular season with a conference record of 12-8, finishing level with Penn State and Minnesota.

2026 BIG TEN PRESEASON POLL

Nebraska Wisconsin Penn State Purdue Minnesota Indiana USC Oregon UCLA Illinois Michigan Michigan State Washington Northwestern Iowa Ohio State Rutgers Maryland

SCHUMACHER, SINGLETARY NAMED TO PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM

Lola Schumacher and middle blocker Marianna Singletary were named to the league’s Preseason All‑Conference Team. Schumacher and Singletary earned preseason recognition after both securing First Team All‑Big Ten honors in 2025, anchoring a UCLA squad that returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021.

SUPER SCHUMACHER

In her debut season with the Bruins, Schumacher quickly emerged as one of the nation’s premier liberos, leading UCLA with 495 digs (4.38 per set) and reaching double‑digit digs in 28 of her 29 starts. She surpassed the 20‑dig mark seven times, highlighted by a career‑best 27 digs in a five‑set win over Illinois. Schumacher closed the season with five 20‑plus dig performances in her final six matches and added 115 assists, six kills, and two Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors.

UCLA RETURNS TO THE NCAA TOURNAMENT

With UCLA earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament in 2025, the Bruins returned to the postseason for the first time since 2022. Last year's bid represented UCLA's 39th overall NCAA Tournament appearance. The Bruins own a 95-36 (.725) all-time postseason record and have captured four national championships.

UCLA ON B1G+

UCLA's matches that are not televised will be available for viewing on B1G+, the Big Ten Network's subscription streaming platform, which offers access to nearly 2,500 events annually. The Bruins will be streamed on B1G+ at least nine times this season, with eight games scheduled to be televised on Big Ten Network, two on FS1, and one on NBC. B1G+ subscriptions can be purchased directly at www.bigtenplus.com. Fans can subscribe to B1G+ with an annual pass ($89.99 per year) or a monthly pass ($12.99). B1G+ subscriptions can also be purchased via in-app purchase in B1G+ apps.