Bruins Beaten in Overtime in Big Ten Quarterfinals

ST. LOUIS - No. 2 seed UCLA was upset by No. 7 seed Wisconsin in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Women's Soccer Tournament, falling 1-0 in overtime.

Wisconsin (11-4-4) capitalized on its only corner kick of the game, with Hailey Baumann's volley finding the back of the net at 91:57 to secure the victory. UCLA (12-5-2) had outshot the Badgers in regulation, 12-2, with a 9-0 advantage in corner kicks, but only three shots were on goal. Wisconsin, on the other hand, made the most of its opportunities. Three of the Badgers’ four shots were on goal, with the third ending the match.

UCLA dominated possession in a scoreless first half. The Bruins' best scoring chance of the half came in the final minute after earning a free kick just outside of the box. Cate Sarinopoulos' bending free kick, however, missed the mark.

The Bruins nearly scored in the 51st minute off a corner kick, but Wisconsin goalkeeper Drew Stover was there to stop Asa Yamazaki's shot at the right post.

Wisconsin built momentum in the final minutes of the second half. The Badgers nearly connected on a dangerous through ball with four minutes left in regulation, but UCLA goalkeeper Daphne Nakfoor came off her line to clear the ball away. A minute later, Badger forward Abby Ballek's shot banged off the crossbar.

UCLA, which entered the week ranked No. 10 in the nation, will have two weekends off while awaiting NCAA selection. The NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed on Monday, Nov. 16.