Eleven UCLA Alumnae in NWSL Playoff Race

The 2026 NWSL Playoffs begin on Nov. 6 with 11 UCLA alumnae on the eight contending teams.

The No. 1 seed and winner of the NWSL Shield is Gotham FC, which boasts two Bruins in Sofia Cook (2022-24) and Ryan Campbell (2024). Gotham has captured two of the last three NWSL Championships, winning in 2023 and 2025.

Local team Angel City FC has three Bruins on the squad - Sydney Leroux (2008-11), Faith Nguyen (2021-23) and Jennie Immethun (2025). This is Angel City's second-ever postseason appearance and first since 2023. The club enters the playoffs on a 10-game unbeaten streak and is seeded No. 5.

The No. 6 seed Portland Thorns also have three Bruins on their roster - Jessie Fleming (2016-19), Jayden Perry (2021-24) and Reilyn Turner (2020-23). Portland has reached the NWSL playoffs every year but one and won NWSL titles in 2013, 2017 and 2022.

Seattle Reign FC is home to players Mia Fishel (2019-21) and Neeku Purcell (2022-23) and interim assistant coach Lauren Barnes (2007-10).

Kicking off quarterfinal action on Friday, Nov. 6 will be No. 2 San Diego Wave FC vs. No. 7 Utah Royals. Angel City FC will play at No. 4 Kansas City Current on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. On Sunday, Nov. 8 Gotham FC and Seattle face off at 9:30 a.m. PT on ABC, while Portland takes on No. 3 Washington Spirit at 12 p.m. PT on ABC. The semifinals will take place Nov. 13-15, and the Championship will be held on Nov. 21 at Audi Field in Washington D.C. The Championship match will air on CBS at 5 p.m. PT.