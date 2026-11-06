Rowing Heads to San Diego for Fall Classic

LOS ANGELES – UCLA Women’s Rowing heads south for its only fall regatta this weekend. The Bruins will compete in the annual San Diego Fall Classic on Sunday, Nov. 8.



The San Diego Fall Classic is a premier head-style rowing regatta hosted by the San Diego Rowing Club on Mission Bay in San Diego. The Bruins will only compete in the 8+ categories on Sunday; UCLA has four entries in the open division and one in the freshman/novice eight race.



After Sunday morning, UCLA will return to action in February for the spring sprint season.



Results we be posted on Regatta Central.



2025-26 In Review

Kaija Frassrand and Liana Hoffman were named First Team All-Big Ten for their efforts in the 1V8+ shell; Siena McDermott was also tabbed Second Team All-Big Ten. Captain Danielle DeFrancisci was named UCLA's Big Ten Sportsmanship Honoree for the second-consecutive season.



Six of UCLA's seven shells qualified for grand finals out of Friday's set of races at the conference postseason regatta; the Bruins finished fifth in the conference competition.



The Bruins had a successful weekend at the Rocky Top Invitational in early April. UCLA saw three boats cross the finish line for a podium result; the second varsity 4+ placed second, the first varsity 4+ placed third and the Bruin second varsity 8+ secured first place in the final, beating Iowa by two seconds.



San Diego Fall Classic Schedule

7:45 a.m. PT – Women’s Open 8+

9:10 a.m. PT – Women’s Open Freshman/Novice 8+