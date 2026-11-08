Dodd's Dozen! Bruin Shatters Records in Win

LOS ANGELES – Ryder Dodd of UCLA men’s water polo scored 12 times in the third-ranked Bruins’ 19-9 win against No. 7 UC San Diego Saturday at Spieker Aquatics Center, shattering the program and MPSF single-game goals records. The junior from Long Beach, Calif. logged 10 of them in the second half alone.



Dodd was previously tied for the UCLA mark with his eight goals scored at Pepperdine in 2024. Nicolas Saveljic (2021) and Jack Larsen (2023) also accomplished the feat since box scores became available. Colin McDowell of Augustana College and Aidan Wade of Austin College had shared the conference record, with 10, since 2024.



“Obviously, it felt really good. I think coming off of last weekend where physically and mentally I don’t think I played my best at all,” said Dodd. “Coming off a good week of training, I think that led me to have a good game, but also the teammates doing a good job of pulling each other and pulling the other guys to them, making it really easy on me.”



Dodd scored the game’s first goal on a five-meter penalty opportunity just 24 seconds into play. Ben Liechty added another for the Bruins (18-3, 2-3 MPSF) on their next possession. The Tritons (16-9, 3-2 Big West) had an answer for that one, as well as the next two, making UCLA’s lead 4-3 just past the second quarter’s midway point. Dodd’s second of the day came with the Bruins up a man at 2:29. UCLA led 5-3 at halftime.



The Bruins’ Bode Brinkema scored one minute into the third and UCSD’s Lucas Pearce responded soon after. Dodd took over from there, though, logging the game’s next four goals and six straight for UCLA. The last of that personal run came with 6:13 remaining in the contest and matched the program record. Freshman Flynn Guenther completed his first career multi-goal game and Jack Merrill added a pair for the Bruins while Dodd tallied four more, all across the last 5:26. Dodd pushed his team-leading goal total to 61.



“The scary part is there could be a lot of moments like that for him,” said UCLA head coach Adam Wright. “But we ask all the guys to sacrifice for the group, so I’m glad because he has those capabilities.”



Also finishing with goals for UCLA were Guenther (two), Merrill (two), Brinkema, Liechty and Frederico Jucá Carsalade. Bruin goalkeeper Griffen Price had 11 saves.



UCLA honored its 1971 and 1996 NCAA championship teams in a halftime ceremony. Fifteen coaches and players were represented from those groups, which collected the second and fifth of UCLA men’s water polo’s 14 NCAA titles.



“[Dodd’s record is] a great thing, and especially in front of our alumni,” added Wright. “It’s a tight community. They know who he is, and for them to get to see him perform like he did today, it’s a special, unique situation.”



The Bruins finish their regular season on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. PT, when crosstown rival USC pays its annual visit. UCLA will honor its men's water polo senior class as part of the day’s festivities. UCLA-USC at Spieker Aquatics Center is a ticketed event.