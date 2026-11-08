Men's Soccer Falls to Rutgers in Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal, 2-0

SEATTLE – The UCLA men’s soccer team suffered a 2-0 setback to Rutgers in the quarterfinal round of the 2026 Big Ten Men’s Soccer Tournament on Sunday afternoon at Husky Soccer Stadium.

With the defeat, the Bruins fall to 9-4-5 and see their conference tournament run come to an end. UCLA will now await its postseason fate, with NCAA Tournament selections set to be announced by the selection committee on Monday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. (PT).

The teams were even in the shot column, finishing with 13 apiece on the afternoon.

Tristan Shaw recorded a season-high four saves, playing all 90 minutes between the posts for UCLA.

Oliver Roche, Jaime Amaro, and David de la Vibora were the most dangerous in the attack for the Bruins, registering two shots each.

The first scoring chance of the contest fell to the feet Roche in the 10th minute when the forward found some space in behind the Rutgers defense, running onto a lofted pass from Finot Pie. Roche found himself one-one-one with the goalkeeper, but his left-footed attempt would be denied from close range.

Shaw came up with a stellar save in the 32nd minute, diving to his right to push away a close-range effort and keep the match scoreless. Rutgers broke through just a minute later, however, as Joshua Jerome curled a shot from the top of the penalty area into the bottom corner to give the Scarlet Knights a 1-0 advantage, a lead they carried into the break.

Rutgers doubled its lead shortly after the interval when a turnover in UCLA’s defensive half gifted possession to Matty Lynch, who calmly finished his chance to put the Scarlet Knights in front 2-0.

The Bruins nearly found a lifeline in the 87th minute when Logan Hall rose at the back post to meet a cross from Philip Naef, but his header was turned away by an outstanding save from the Rutgers goalkeeper, preserving the Scarlet Knights’ two-goal advantage.

Up Next: UCLA will look to earn its sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament berth during next Monday’s NCAA Selection show, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. (PT). The show will be available for viewing on NCAA.com.