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Cora Loomer and Taylor Ford slap handsCora Loomer and Taylor Ford slap hands

Cora Loomer and Taylor Ford (photo courtesy Huntsville Sports Commission)

Bruins Wrap up Play at AVCA Beach Nationals

Beach Volleyball

Bruin pairs with Sunday matches to finish tournament.

Huntsville, Ala. - UCLA wrapped up play at the AVCA Beach Nationals with Sunday victories for Harper Cooper/Alina Ryan and Taylor Ford/Cora Loomer. Cooper/Ryan finished in 13th place, while Ford/Loomer finished in 29th in the 64-pair tournament.

Cooper/Ryan started the tournament strong with a pair of straight-set wins on Friday. But on Saturday, the pair lost to 10th-seeded Addison Junk and Avery Junk from Florida State (20-22, 15-21) to drop out of the championship bracket and then lost their afternoon match to Grand Canyon's Karynn Garow/Mae Manthe, 21-19, 18-21, 13-15. Cooper/Ryan rebounded on Sunday with a 21-15, 19-21, 15-9 victory over Arden Besecker/Olivia McElroy from Arizona State.

After going 1-1 on Friday, Ford/Loomer lost both Saturday matches, dropping a close match to Georgia State's Michaela Jefferson and Danica Singleton, 19-21, 21-19, 16-18 and then falling to Cal Poly's Elise Lenahan/Quinn Perry, 19-21, 17-21. On Sunday, however, Ford/Loomer won a pair of straight-set matches, beating Kaitlyn Bradley/Maddy White from San Diego and then Margarita Grigoreva/Jaden White from Southern Miss in free play, 21-14, 21-9.

The Bruins will finish fall play this Friday and Saturday with Blue vs. Gold matches at Mapes Beach.