Bruins Wrap up Play at AVCA Beach Nationals

Huntsville, Ala. - UCLA wrapped up play at the AVCA Beach Nationals with Sunday victories for Harper Cooper/Alina Ryan and Taylor Ford/Cora Loomer. Cooper/Ryan finished in 13th place, while Ford/Loomer finished in 29th in the 64-pair tournament.

Cooper/Ryan started the tournament strong with a pair of straight-set wins on Friday. But on Saturday, the pair lost to 10th-seeded Addison Junk and Avery Junk from Florida State (20-22, 15-21) to drop out of the championship bracket and then lost their afternoon match to Grand Canyon's Karynn Garow/Mae Manthe, 21-19, 18-21, 13-15. Cooper/Ryan rebounded on Sunday with a 21-15, 19-21, 15-9 victory over Arden Besecker/Olivia McElroy from Arizona State.

After going 1-1 on Friday, Ford/Loomer lost both Saturday matches, dropping a close match to Georgia State's Michaela Jefferson and Danica Singleton, 19-21, 21-19, 16-18 and then falling to Cal Poly's Elise Lenahan/Quinn Perry, 19-21, 17-21. On Sunday, however, Ford/Loomer won a pair of straight-set matches, beating Kaitlyn Bradley/Maddy White from San Diego and then Margarita Grigoreva/Jaden White from Southern Miss in free play, 21-14, 21-9.

The Bruins will finish fall play this Friday and Saturday with Blue vs. Gold matches at Mapes Beach.