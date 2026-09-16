Men's Basketball Announces 2026-27 Schedule

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA men’s basketball team will play a 32-game schedule in 2026-27, with 12 non-conference games and a 20-game Big Ten Conference lineup.

UCLA’s 32-game schedule includes 18 home contests inside Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial, 10 road games and four neutral-site contests. The Bruins are scheduled to open the season against Arizona at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 2. UCLA’s showdown with the Wildcats is part of a men’s basketball doubleheader (Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas), with Gonzaga taking on Purdue prior to the Bruins’ matchup. UCLA’s game time against Arizona is 7 p.m. (PT).

The Big Ten Conference announced the 20-game league schedule for all 18 member institutions on Wednesday. UCLA’s two early-season conference games will take place against Oregon (Dec. 1) and at Washington (Dec. 13), before the Bruins open the bulk of their Big Ten schedule with a two-game East Coast trip against Maryland (Jan. 2) and Rutgers (Jan. 5).

The Bruins’ schedule with all game times and broadcast details will be finalized at a later date.

NON-CONFERENCE NOTES

The Bruins will host their home opener against North Florida on Friday, Nov. 6, tipping off a stretch of five straight home contests – versus North Florida (Nov. 6), an opponent to be announced (Nov. 11), Long Beach State (Nov. 16), Cal State Fullerton (Nov. 18) and Delaware (Nov. 22).

UCLA will play games on back-to-back days at the Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego against Saint Mary’s (Thursday, Nov. 26) and either Georgetown or Texas (Friday, Nov. 27). The Rady Children’s Invitational features four teams playing on consecutive days at the University of San Diego’s Jenny Craig Pavilion.

UCLA’s non-conference schedule will also include a primetime showdown against Gonzaga in Anaheim, Calif., at Honda Center on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 5. The Bruins’ game against Gonzaga will be nationally televised by FOX, with the game time to be determined at a later date.

UCLA will play a pair of Big Ten Conference games in December before entering the bulk of its conference schedule after the New Year. The Bruins’ non-conference schedule will close in the back half of December with three consecutive home contests – against Quinnipiac on Dec. 19, UC Riverside on Dec. 22 and San Diego State on Dec. 29.

The Bruins’ home contest against San Diego State will mark UCLA’s game in Pauley Pavilion against the Aztecs since Dec. 29, 1990. The two schools faced off to open the 2020-21 season (at San Diego State’s Viejas Arena), a year in which fans were limited or not allowed at arenas due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a home-and-home format, the Bruins are scheduled to play at San Diego State during the 2027-28 season.

In addition, the Bruins will play a pair of home exhibition games in October. UCLA will host Cal Baptist in the first exhibition contest on Wednesday, Oct. 21, before taking on San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

BIG TEN SCHEDULE

The Bruins will play 20 games in Big Ten action for the third consecutive season. Following a pair of early December games, in the Big Ten slate, UCLA will play its remaining 18 conference games after January 1.

UCLA will host Oregon at Pauley Pavilion on Tuesday, Dec. 1, and will play at Washington on Sunday, Dec. 13. The Bruins will play Oregon, Washington and USC twice this season – and all other 14 conference opponents once.

The remaining 18 Big Ten games will run from Saturday, Jan. 2, through Saturday, March 6.

UCLA’s home conference games in the 2027 calendar year will include Michigan State (Jan. 9), Washington (Jan. 16), Wisconsin (Jan. 19), Michigan (Jan. 26), Iowa (Feb. 6), Minnesota (Feb. 9), Ohio State (Feb. 17), Penn State (Feb. 27) and USC (March 6). The Bruins’ home contest against crosstown rival USC on Saturday, March 6, will mark the final regular-season game for both teams.

The Bruins’ road games in 2027 will include visits to Maryland (Jan. 2), Rutgers (Jan. 5), Nebraska (Jan. 22), Indiana (Jan. 30), Illinois (Feb. 2), USC (Feb. 13), Purdue (Feb. 21), Northwestern (Feb. 24) and Oregon (March 3). UCLA will play three two-game road trips to Maryland and Rutgers, Indiana and Illinois, and Purdue and Northwestern.

TICKET INFORMATION: UCLA’s season ticket packages for the 2026-27 men’s basketball campaign are now available. Fans can call (310) 206-5991 or email tickets@athletics.ucla.edu for more information. Single-game tickets for UCLA’s non-conference home games will be available when the complete schedule is released in September. For more information about tickets, call UCLA Athletic Sales & Service at (310) 206-5991 or via email at tickets@athletics.ucla.edu.

DEN PASSES IN 2026-27: UCLA Athletics announced earlier on Wednesday that admission to all home football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball games are now free for all UCLA students. Details regarding the men’s basketball student ticket request process will be communicated prior to the start of the season. The new policy will take effect starting this Saturday (Sept. 19), as the UCLA football team hosts Purdue in the Bruins’ Big Ten home opener at the Rose Bowl. Students who had previously purchased a 2026-27 Den Pass will receive an automatic refund by Friday, Sept. 25. Additional details about this announcement can be found here.



BIG TEN TOURNAMENT: The 2027 Big Ten Tournament will run from Tuesday, March 9, through Sunday, March 14, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Gainbridge Fieldhouse most recently served as the host site of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament in March 2025 (tournament venues).

TEAM-BY-TEAM, NON-CONFERENCE OPPONENTS

Cal Baptist

Exhibition Game – Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Pauley Pavilion

Record in 2025-26: 25-9, 13-5 in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC)

Head Coach: Kyle Getter (enters his first season)

Cal Baptist, last three seasons: 58-41 (58.6 win percentage)

Conference: Big West Conference



San Diego

Exhibition Game – Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Pauley Pavilion

Record in 2025-26: 12-21, 5-13 in the West Coast Conference (WCC)

Head Coach: JR Blount (enters his first season)

San Diego, last three seasons: 36-63 (36.4 win percentage)

Conference: West Coast Conference



Arizona

Monday, Nov. 2, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (season opener)

Record in 2025-26: 36-3, 16-2 in the Big 12 Conference

Head Coach: Tommy Lloyd (enters his sixth season)

Arizona, last three seasons: 87-25 (77.7 win percentage)

Conference: Big 12 Conference

UCLA vs. Arizona: UCLA leads the series, 64-51



North Florida

Friday, Nov. 6, at Pauley Pavilion (UCLA’s home opener)

Record in 2025-26: 7-25, 5-13 in the Atlantic Sun Conference

Head Coach: Bobby Kennen (enters his second season)

North Florida, last three seasons: 38-58 (39.6 win percentage)

Conference: Atlantic Sun Conference

UCLA vs. North Florida: UCLA leads the series, 1-0



Long Beach State

Monday, Nov. 16, at Pauley Pavilion

Record in 2025-26: 10-22, 6-14 in the Big West Conference

Head Coach: Chris Acker (enters his third season)

Long Beach State, last three seasons: 38-62 (38.0 win percentage)

Conference: Big West Conference

UCLA vs. Long Beach State: UCLA leads the series, 20-1



Cal State Fullerton

Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Pauley Pavilion

Record in 2025-26: 18-16, 12-8 in the Big West Conference

Head Coach: Dedrique Taylor (enters his 14th season)

Cal State Fullerton, last three seasons: 38-60 (38.8 win percentage)

Conference: Big West Conference

UCLA vs. Cal State Fullerton: UCLA leads the series, 11-2



Delaware

Sunday, Nov. 22, at Pauley Pavilion

Record in 2025-26: 10-21, 6-14 in Conference USA

Head Coach: Martin Ingelsby (enters his 11th season)

Delaware, last three seasons: 45-55 (45.0 win percentage)

Conference: Conference USA

UCLA vs. Delaware: First meeting



Saint Mary’s

Thursday, Nov. 26, at the Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego

Record in 2025-26: 27-6, 16-2 in the West Coast Conference (WCC)

Head Coach: Mickey McConnell (enters his first season)

Saint Mary’s, last three seasons: 82-20 (80.4 win percentage)

Conference: West Coast Conference (WCC)

UCLA vs. Saint Mary’s: UCLA leads the series, 12-2



Georgetown

Friday, Nov. 27, at the Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego

UCLA could face Georgetown or Texas on Nov. 27 (four-team tournament)

Record in 2025-26: 16-18, 6-14 in the Big East Conference

Head Coach: Ed Cooley (enters his fourth season)

Georgetown, last three seasons: 43-57 (43.0 win percentage)

Conference: Big East Conference

UCLA vs. Georgetown: UCLA leads the series, 2-1



Texas

Friday, Nov. 27, at the Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego

UCLA could face Texas or Georgetown on Nov. 27 (four-team tournament)

Record in 2025-26: 21-15, 9-9 in the Southeastern Conference (SEC)

Head Coach: Sean Miller (enters his second season)

Texas, last three seasons: 61-44 (58.1 win percentage)

Conference: Southeastern Conference (SEC)

UCLA vs. Texas: Series tied, 3-3



Gonzaga

Saturday, Dec. 5, at the West Coast Hoops Showdown in Anaheim (Honda Center)

Record in 2025-26: 31-4, 16-2 in the West Coast Conference (WCC)

Head Coach: Mark Few (enters his 28th season)

Gonzaga, last three seasons: 84-21 (80.0 win percentage)

Conference: Pac-12 Conference

UCLA vs. Gonzaga: Gonzaga leads the series, 8-3



Quinnipiac

Saturday, Dec. 19, in Pauley Pavilion

Record in 2025-26: 19-13, 12-8 in the Metro Conference

Head Coach: Tom Pecora (enters his fourth season)

Quinnipiac, last three seasons: 63-36 (63.6 win percentage)

Conference: Metro Conference

UCLA vs. Quinnipiac: First meeting



UC Riverside

Tuesday, Dec. 22, in Pauley Pavilion

Record in 2025-26: 10-22, 5-15 in the Big West Conference

Head Coach: Gus Argenal (enters his second season)

UC Riverside, last three seasons: 47-53 (47.0 win percentage)

Conference: Big West Conference

UCLA vs. UC Riverside: UCLA leads the series, 7-0



San Diego State

Tuesday, Dec. 29, in Pauley Pavilion

Record in 2025-26: 21-13, 14-6 in the West Coast Conference (WCC)

Head Coach: Brian Dutcher (enters his 10th season)

San Diego State, last three seasons: 69-32 (68.3 win percentage)

Conference: Pac-12 Conference

UCLA vs. San Diego State: UCLA leads the series, 15-7





UCLA's 2026-27 Men's Basketball Schedule