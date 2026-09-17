Gameday Information – UCLA vs. Purdue

The UCLA football team welcomes Purdue to the Rose Bowl for its Big Ten opener this Saturday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. PT. The Bruins are looking to start 3-0 for the first time since 2023 under new UCLA head coach Bob Chesney. Tickets to the game can be purchased online HERE.

The game will be televised on Big Ten Network with broadcasters Jason Horowitz (play-by-play), Brock Vereen (analyst) and Kelsie Kasper (sideline) on the call. Fans can listen live on the UCLA Audio Network or KABC-AM 790 to longtime play-by-play announcer Josh Lewin and former UCLA quarterbacks Matt Stevens (analyst) and Wayne Cook (sideline) on the call.

Parking

Parking lots for UCLA vs. Purdue will open at 2 p.m. Parking is sold by the City of Pasadena for $38 per car in advance and $43 on gameday and can be purchased HERE. Fans are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and pre-purchase parking online for a $5 discount off on-site pricing. RV parking is located on West Drive. No overnight RV parking is available.

Gameday parking is also available at the Parsons complex parking lot in Pasadena. Access to the lot is at 100 W. Walnut St., off Fair Oaks Avenue. The free shuttle runs continuously beginning three hours before kickoff until one hour following the conclusion of the game. Parking in the Parsons lot can be purchased on-site on gameday for a maximum of $24.

Area H Fan Zone

The Rose Bowl offers one of the best tailgating experiences in college football. The Area H Fan Zone is open to all fans from 3:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. and is located in Lot H, just outside Gates A and B. The Fan Zone includes a wide variety of gameday experiences, such as tailgating parties, food vendors, activities, exhibits, beer gardens, musical performances and more.

REVELxp

Fans can enhance their pregame experience with hassle-free, premium full-service tailgates courtesy of REVELxp. Located within BruinFest, REVELxp handles everything from setup to takedown of tailgate gear and coordinates food and beverage services through a variety of premium catering options. For more information or to reserve an area, click HERE.

Bruin Walk

UCLA football has reimagined the Bruin Walk at the Rose Bowl, bringing Bruin fans closer to head coach Bob Chesney and the team as they arrive before each home game. Fans are encouraged to gather along N. Arroyo Blvd. outside Gate A and line the Bruin Walk route as the Bruins make their way into the stadium. For Saturday’s home opener vs. Purdue, the Bruins will arrive at 5:20 p.m. The UCLA Marching Band will also perform at Bruin Walk.

Stadium Gates

Gates A and F at the Rose Bowl open to premium seat holders in the Pavilion and The Field Club at 6 p.m. Gates open to the general public shortly after at 6:30 p.m.

NEW! Free Student Ticketing

UCLA Athletics has announced that admission to all regular-season home football games is free for all UCLA students. The new policy takes effect this Saturday for UCLA’s contest versus Purdue at the Rose Bowl. Eligible UCLA undergraduate and graduate students will be able to claim complimentary tickets to home football games through their student ticket account beginning on the Monday of each game week at this link HERE.

Giveaways

Rose Bowl Stadium-themed beach towels will be distributed inside Gate C to the first 2,500 UCLA students.

Wooden Athletic Fund donors can pick up their women’s basketball-themed Josie Bruin bobblehead with their voucher near Tunnel 28.

Season-ticket members can pick up their collector’s pin with their voucher near Tunnel 23.

BruinFest Concert Series

The BruinFest Concert Series is back for its second season, bringing marquee musical performances to the UCLA Student Group tailgate area on Brookside Golf Course, just outside Gate N. Tailgating at BruinFest will also begin at 2 p.m.

Highlighting Saturday’s lineup is standout DJ Bryce Alakai, who will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. to headline the pregame festivities. Lance Savali will get the evening started with an opening set at 6 p.m.

Entertainment

Pregame

The UCLA Alumni Band, celebrating its 51st year, will perform in the Court of Champions at 7:15 p.m.

The UCLA Marching Band will then take the field for its traditional pregame show ahead of the 7:45 p.m. kickoff, followed by a performance of the national anthem by the Solid Gold Sound.

In-Game

UCLA will recognize its faculty and staff on the field during the first quarter. Later in the quarter, members of the UCLA men’s basketball team will join the festivities for a T-shirt toss.

The UCLA Dance Team will entertain fans with a performance during the first break of the second quarter.

At halftime, the Youth Spirit Squad will take the field for a special performance. The 250-member Solid Gold Sound of the UCLA Marching Band will then cap the halftime festivities with the Bruins’ fight song, “Sons of Westwood.”

Honorary Captain

Former UCLA standout running back Maurice Jones-Drew will be recognized during the first timeout of the first quarter as the Bruins’ honorary captain for Saturday’s game against Purdue.

Jones-Drew ranks 13th in UCLA history with 2,650 career rushing yards and totaled 234 points during his three seasons in Westwood from 2003-05. In 2005, he earned consensus All-America honors as an all-purpose player after setting or tying UCLA single-season records for punt return yards (427) and punt return touchdowns (3), while also rushing for 914 yards.

Jones-Drew was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 60th overall pick in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He spent eight seasons with Jacksonville and earned AP First-Team All-Pro honors in 2011.

In-Game Information

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