Lee, Ly Place Top 10 at the Canadian Collegiate Invitational

Aurora, Ontario, Canada – The UCLA women’s golf team recorded a third-place finish at the Canadian Collegiate Invitational. Two Bruins, junior Jen Lee (+4; 75-71-74) and sophomore Kacey Ly (+5; 71-73-77), finished top 10 on the individual leaderboard, at eighth and ninth place, respectively.



UCLA (+27; 302-294-295) carded the second-best team score of the field in the final round at 7-over par. Only Auburn, finishing second in the tournament, had a better third round at 2-over par. Virginia (+1; 286-281-298) beat the field to win the team event at 1-over par through 54 holes.



Junior Angela Liu (+12; 81-75-72) and freshman Michelle Xing (+19; 77-86-72) both recorded even-par third rounds of 72. Only two individuals from the field, Tennessee’s Sophie Christopher and Madison Messimer, were able to card under-par rounds in the difficult conditions at Beacon Hall Golf Club.



Xing recorded four birdies in her final round, all on the front nine. Her third-round outward total of 33 marked the lowest by a Bruin on a nine this week. Liu also recorded a steady, four-birdie round to finish even on Tuesday.



The Bruins’ third-place finish marks their best in a team event this season. UCLA’s two top 10 individual finishers are also a season-best for the program.



The Bruins return to action on Friday, Oct. 16 for the first round of the Stanford Intercollegiate. The 54-hole event will take place from Friday to Sunday, hosted at Stanford Golf Course.



Final Individual Leaderboard

8. Lee (+4; 75-71-74)

9. Ly (+5; 71-73-77)

T-22. Liu (+12; 81-75-72)

T-38. Seo (+18; 79-75-80)

T-40. Xing (+19; 77-86-72)



Day One Recap

Sept. 21, 2026

The UCLA women’s golf team placed fifth through two of three rounds at the Canadian Collegiate Invitational. The Bruins are led by sophomore Kacey Ly, who, at even-par, is tied-fifth on the individual leaderboard.



Ly was the sole Bruin to card an under-par round in the morning, firing a 1-under 71. Her eagle on the par-5 fifteenth hole marked the first eagle from any UCLA player this season. Ly finished her morning round with three bogeys, two birdies, and the one eagle.



Junior Jen Lee (+2; 75-71) was the other Bruin to record an under-par round on Monday. Lee’s team-high four birdies in her afternoon round helped the team shoot 6-over in the second round, the third best afternoon team score in the field. She placed herself in solo ninth on the individual leaderboard going into Tuesday’s final round.



UCLA (+20; 302-294) sits nine shots behind second-place Tennessee after 36 holes. Virginia held the 36-hole lead at 9-under and was the only team to finish under-par in both Monday rounds. The Bruins are one stroke behind fourth-place Kent State, who finished at 19-over after two rounds.



Senior Jennifer Seo (+10; 79-75) and junior Angela Liu (+12; 81-75) both shot afternoon rounds of 3-over to count towards the Bruins’ team score.



Day One Individual Leaderboard

T-5. Ly (E; 71-73)

9. Lee (+2; 75-71)

T-29. Seo (+10; 79-75)

T-35. Liu (+12; 81-75)

T-52. Xing (+19; 77-86)