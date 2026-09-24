Men’s Golf Looks Ahead to Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational in Texas

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA men’s golf team returns to action for its second fall tournament early next week, competing at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational Presented by Charles Schwab. The Bruins will be in action at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 28-29.

This year’s field at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational will include 16 teams – in alphabetical order, Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Pepperdine, Stanford, host institution TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, UCLA, Vanderbilt and Virginia. The 16-team field includes 15 squads that have been ranked in the top 30 teams (preseason) by Golfweek.

“We’re really looking forward to our upcoming tournament at Colonial,” Bruins’ head coach Armen Kirakossian said. “This is one of the best tournaments in college golf at one of the more historic venues in all of golf. This place has a ton of history, and we’ve been excited about this ever since we received the invitation last year. The guys have really been looking forward to this one. We know that it’s going to be tough, as many of the best teams in the country will be out there on a very challenging golf course. We are looking forward to getting after it and having another opportunity to compete.”

The upcoming tournament will mark UCLA’s second fall tournament this month, as the Bruins finished in eighth place out of 12 teams at the Sahalee Players Championship in Sammamish, Wash., on Sept. 12-13.

Fans will be able to track the live scoring of next week’s tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, by visiting Scoreboard.

UCLA has returned to action this season under the direction of fifth-year head coach Armen Kirakossian, who has been honored as the Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year the past two seasons. Last spring, UCLA won its second consecutive Big Ten Championship before advancing to match play at the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2015. UCLA defeated Texas and Arizona in back-to-back match-play competitions at the NCAA Championships, falling to top-seeded Auburn in the national championship final.

RETURNING FOR UCLA

The Bruins have returned four golfers from last season’s team – senior Alex Papayoanou, junior Baylor Larrabee and sophomores Josh Kim and Tyler Loree. All four student-athletes competed in the Bruins’ five-man rotation at the conference championships and NCAA Championship events last spring.

Larrabee and Kim earned PING All-West Region honors, as announced at the conclusion of the season by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA), in addition to securing first-team All-Big Ten acclaim. Kim was honored as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, one year after Larrabee had been recognized as the conference’s Freshman of the Year in 2025.

Papayoanou and Loree each had strong finishes to UCLA’s 2026 campaign. Papayoanou won both of his match-play showdowns at the quarterfinal and semifinal events at NCAA Championships in Carlsbad. Loree won his match-play contest in the semifinal round against Arizona, helping UCLA advance to the championship round the following day.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE (UCLA’s full schedule)

Beyond next week’s competition at Colonial Country Club (Sept. 28-29), the Bruins will continue their fall season at the University of Notre Dame in early October, competing at the Fighting Irish Classic on Oct. 4-5. UCLA’s final two fall tournaments will take place in October – the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 18-19 in Alpharetta, Ga.) and the East Lake Cup (Oct. 26-28 in Atlanta, Ga.).

UCLA’s Lineup: Alex Papayoanou, Baylor Larrabee, Matthew Hull, Josh Kim, Tyler Loree

The Field at Colonial: in alphabetical order – Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Pepperdine, Stanford, (host) TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, UCLA, Vanderbilt and Virginia

Par and Yardage: Colonial Country Club – hosted by Texas Christian University (TCU), par 70 and 7,289 yards

Weekend Schedule: Play will begin at 8:15 a.m. (CT) on Monday, Sept. 28 (36 holes). Tee times could start as early as 8 a.m. (CT) on Tuesday, Sept. 29 (18 holes). Shotgun start.

Live Scoring: Fans can follow along with live scoring at Scoreboard.

Weather Forecast: Mostly sunny and very warm with highs forecast in the low 90s. Chance of thunderstorms in spots of the afternoon on Monday in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.