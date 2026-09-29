Bruins Finish in Eighth Place at Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational

FORT WORTH, Texas – The UCLA men’s golf team finished in a tie for eighth place among 16 teams at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational Presented by Charles Schwab on Tuesday at Colonial Country Club.

The Bruins entered the third and final round in eighth place, carding 9-over 289 in Tuesday’s round. UCLA closed the two-day tournament with a final score of 22-over 862 across three rounds (tied with Georgia).

Junior Baylor Larrabee finished the tournament in a tie for 14th place, shooting 2-over 212 with round scores of 69-73-70. Larrabee shot even par (70) on Tuesday morning, totaling four birdies and four bogeys.

Sophomore Josh Kim shot 1-over 71 on Tuesday, compiling a three-round score of 4-over 214 with round scores of 68-75-71.

Sophomore Tyler Loree finished the tournament 7-over 217. Senior Alex Papayonou shot 12-over 222 and freshman Matthew Hull concluded the two-day competition at 13-over 223.

Alabama finished the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational in first place, carding even par 840. Alabama had a five-stroke advantage of second place competitor Auburn (5-over 845). Rounding out the top six programs were (T-3rd) Texas Tech and North Carolina, and (T-5th) Texas and Vanderbilt.

UCLA will return to action at the Fighting Irish Classic, hosted by the University of Notre Dame on Sunday, Oct. 4, and Monday, Oct. 5. Last season, the Bruins won the team title at the Fighting Irish Classic.

Monday’s Two Opening Rounds – Recap

Bruins’ junior Baylor Larrabee led UCLA on the opening day of the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational Presented by Charles Schwab, carding 2-over 142 through the first two holes.

UCLA finished the day in eighth place out of 16 teams, with Tuesday’s final round set to tee off in the morning at Colonial Country Club in Fort Wort. The Bruins shot 13-over 573 through 36 holes. UCLA stands three strokes shy of host institution TCU (10-over 570), with Auburn (6-under 554), Alabama (4-under 556) and North Carolina (4-under 556) atop the team leaderboard.

The Bruins shot 1-under 270 in the opening round on Monday morning before finishing Round 2 at 14-over 294.

Larrabee (T-18) shot 1-under 69 in the first round and 3-over 73 in the second round at the par 70 course in Fort Worth. He registered four birdies and three bogeys in the opening round.

Sophomores Josh Kim and Tyler Loree (T-27) finished the day 3-over 143, while freshman Matthew Hull (T-54) carded 7-over 147. Senior Alex Papayoanou (T-61) shot 8-over 148.

Kim opened the day with an eagle on his third hole of the morning (par-5, Hole No. 1).

Tuesday’s final round of action in Fort Worth will get started at 7:48 a.m. CT (5:48 a.m. PT, in Los Angeles). The Bruins will get started in the opening group at the first hole.