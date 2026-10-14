No. 10 Men's Soccer Plays at No. 18 Wisconsin Friday Night

No. 10 UCLA Plays at No. 18 Wisconsin Friday Night

The No. 10 UCLA men’s soccer team plays at No. 18 Wisconsin in a top-20 matchup on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 5 pm PT and the match will be broadcast on the B1G+.



Unbeaten at Home

UCLA earned its seventh result at home of the 2026 season when they defeated Ohio State on Saturday, 2-1.

The Bruins are 5-0-2 at home this season.

UCLA’s five home wins have come against Denver, Omaha, Michigan State, Westmont, and Ohio State.



Castano Brace Leads Bruins Past Ohio State, 2-1

UCLA earned its fourth straight win on Saturday night, beating Ohio State 2-1 at Wallis Annenberg Stadium.

Diego Castano scored both goals for the Bruins in the win and now is tied for the team lead in goals scored with five. Across eight games for UCLA, Castano has recorded five goals and one assist for 11 points.

Victor Ciaurrez tallied his first collegiate assist in the win, while Castano recorded his second game-winning goal of the year.



Bruins Record Ranked Win Over No. 8 Michigan State

UCLA earned its second consecutive win on Saturday night, beating No. 8 Michigan State 3-0 at Wallis Annenberg Stadium.

UCLA recorded its second clean sheet of the year in the win.

Diego Castano and Jaime Amaro both scored for the third time this year, while Oliver Roche found the back of the net for the first time in 2026.



Bruins Beat Penn State, 4-2

UCLA earned its first conference win of the year on Monday night, taking down Penn State 4-2. Shakir Nixon recorded two goals, while Diego Castano and Philip Naef also scored in the win

Naef recorded his first goal of the year in the win, and Castano added his second of the year.

With his two goals on the night Nixon now has a team-leading five goals on the year.





UCLA Earns Draw at No. 4 Maryland

UCLA and Maryland faced off for the third time in three years on Friday, playing to a 2-2 draw in College Park, MD.

After an early Maryland goal, Jaime Amaro tallied his second goal of the campaign to even it at 1-1.

Diego Martinez was shown a red card in the 29th minute, but it was the Bruins who took a 2-1 lead courtesy of Victor Ciaurriz off an Adrian Aguilar corner. Unfortunately for UCLA, Maryland equalized in the 78th minute.

Wyatt Nelson earned his second consecutive start between the posts, recording a season-high five saves.

With the draw, UCLA improves to 4-0-3 against Maryland over the last seven games between the two sides and is 2-0-3 against the Terrapins since joining the Big Ten.



Big-Game Bruins

Against top-10 opposition since 1998, the Bruins are 36-46-15.

In the last four seasons under eighth-year head coach Ryan Jorden, the Bruins are 9-3-7 against teams ranked in the top 25. UCLA’s last top-5 road win came at Maryland last year when the Terrapins were ranked No. 1 nationally.

Bruins Draw With Michigan in Big Ten Opener

UCLA earned its first point in conference play, drawing with Michigan 1-1.

Zach Neuls tallied the go-ahead goal early in the second half for the Bruins, but A Michigan penalty earned each side a point.

Neuls is now tied for the team lead with three goals to begin the 2026 season.

Senior keeper Wyatt Nelson earned his first minutes of the 2026 season on Friday, while Henry Jeffcott made his first collegiate start and tallied an assist.



Nixon Named to Herman Trophy Midseason Watch List

UCLA’s Shakir Nixon was named to the Herman Trophy Midseason Watch List on Friday, the United Soccer Coaches announced. Nixon was one of 30 individuals named to the list.

Nixon, a Cerritos, California native, is in his third season in Westwood and has provided plenty of offense, despite playing as a defender in 2026. Nixon leads the team with five goals and one assist for 11 points. He is third on the team in minutes played with 72.





Undefeated in Non-Conference Action

UCLA moved to 3-0-2 in non-conference action with a 2-1 win over Omaha on Sunday night.

Omaha opened the scoring late on in the first half before Cameron Arnold tallied his first goal as a Bruin to tie it in the 65th minute. Shakir Nixon then added a penalty kick in the 80th minute to earn the 2-1 win.

The last time the Bruins were unbeaten in their first five matches was 2000, when UCLA opened the season 8-0-0.

UCLA Draws at Cal

UCLA improved to 2-0-2 in non-conference action with a 2-2 draw at California

Philip Naef made his second appearance of the season and provided assists on both of UCLA’s goals.

Jaime Amaro recorded his first goal of the year to tie the match at 1-1, while Shakir Nixon added his second goal of the year to put UCLA in front 2-1 before the Golden Bears tied it back up at 2-2.

Bruins Knock Off Denver

UCLA continued its strong start to non-conference action with a 3-0 win over Denver on Friday evening.

Goals from Tamir Ratoviz, Diego Castano and Shakir Nixon gave UCLA the win.

Castano tallied his first career collegiate assist and goal in the win.

Nixon buried a penalty and provided an assist on UCLA’s opening goal.

Junior Tamir Ratoviz opened the scoring for the Bruins, and scored for the first time since 2024 in the process. Ratoviz missed most of the 2025 season due to injury, and just recently came back from injury.

Corner Kick FC

UCLA has scored four goals off of corner kicks in 2026.

Adrian Aguilar has recorded four assists on UCLA corners this season.

The goals off corners have been scored by Zach Neuls (at Virginia, at Michigan), Diego Castano (vs. Denver), Francis Bonsu (vs. CSU Bakersfield).



A Day of Firsts

UCLA knocked off No. 11 Virginia on the road to open the 2026 season on Thursday. Goals from Zach Neuls and Logan Hall provided the difference.

2025 In Review

The Bruins finished fourth in their second year in the Big Ten, won the Big Ten Tournament, and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the fifth year in a row.

UCLA went 8-6-5 overall on the year, and 5-3-2 in conference play

After the season Sergi Solans Ormo was named Second-Team All-American, Most Outstanding Player at the Big Ten Tournament, and scored 16 goals and provided six assists on the year.

Tre Wright, Schinieder Mimy, and Tarun Karumanchi were all drafted in the second round of the MLS SuperDraft. 2025 marks the fifth year in a row that a Bruin has been drafted or signed a homegrown contract in MLS.

The Bruins’ best results of the season came during the Big Ten Tournament when UCLA beat No. 1 ranked and No. 1 overall seed Maryland on the road, 2-0, before taking down No. 3 seed Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament final, 5-0. The trophy marked the second time in three seasons that UCLA had won a conference title (2023 Pac-12 Regular Season, 2025 Big Ten Tournament).

To close the season freshman midfielder Ander Marticorena earned All-Big Ten Freshman Team honors, while Solans Ormo earned first-team All-Conference honors.





UCLA in Season Openers

The Bruins are 44-10-6 all-time in season openers (for the years in which game-by-game results are available). The Bruins are 6-2-0 in season openers under eighth-year head coach Ryan Jorden.

One to Watch

Transfer Jaime Amaro has been named to the Mac Hermann Midfielders to Watch list for the 2026 season. Amaro spent the 2025 season at Bryant where he recorded 10 goals and seven assists, and was named a Third Team All-American at the end of the season.

Naef, Roche, Wright Selected to Big Ten Preseason Players to Watch List

Naef enters his senior season in 2026 having already set records in assists during his sophomore and junior seasons. Naef became the first Bruin to record four or more assists in a single game twice in his career after tallying four assists in UCLA’s 5-2 win over Rutgers during the 2025 season, after also recording four assists in UCLA’s Big Ten Tournament game against Maryland in 2024. For his career, Naef has played in 45 matches as a Bruin, started 14 games, recorded one goal and 21 assists.

Roche begins his second season in Westwood in 2026 after helping the Bruins to a Big Ten Tournament crown in 2025. Roche transferred to UCLA after two seasons at Virginia Tech, where he tallied nine goals over 34 appearances, and added five goals and an assist across 16 appearances in 2025.

Wright enters his senior season in 2026 after being drafted by Real Salt Lake in the second round, 33rd overall. The Austin, Texas native has played in 35 matches as a Bruin, and made 18 starts, primarily at centerback. Wright broke out during the 2025 season where he played in 19 games, made 18 starts, and recorded three assists.

Bruins in Top Drawer Soccer Top 100 Player Rankings

UCLA’s Jaime Amaro and Tre Wright were named to Top Drawer Soccer’s rankings of the top-100 players to watch in the country. Amaro, a junior forward was ranked 14th on the list and was also named to the TopDrawerSoccer Best XI Preseason second team, while Wright was listed 48th on the watchlist.



UCLA Picked Fourth in Big Ten Preseason Coaches’ Poll

UCLA was tabbed to finish fourth in a preseason poll of the Big Ten coaches.

1. Washington

Maryland Indiana UCLA Michigan Ohio State Rutgers Northwestern Wisconsin Michigan State Penn State



Welcome to Westwood

Head Coach Ryan Jorden welcomes 16 newcomers to the squad for the 2026 season. The newcomers include seven collegiate transfers, six international transfers, and three freshmen.

Jaime Amaro (Bryant) – A Spanish international, Amaro was a Third-Team All-American at Bryant University last year, where he recorded 10 goals and seven assists.

Cameron Arnold (JMU) – Transfers to UCLA after three seasons at JMU, where he recorded 13 goals and nine assists for 35 points across those three seasons.

David de la Vibora (Marshall) – Played in 21 matches and made 20 starts for Marshall as a redshirt freshman in 2025, where he tallied four goals and two assists for 10 points on the season. Vibora earned second-team All-Sun Belt honors during his lone season with the Thundering Hurd.

Logan Hall (Jacksonville University) – Played in 17 matches and made 14 starts for Jacksonville University as a true freshman in 2025, where he became the first player in program history to earn ASUN Freshman of the Year honors and also earned ASUN All-Freshman Team honors.

Dylan Hooper (Stanford) – Appeared in 46 matches, starting in 39 across his three seasons at Stanford, and played a total of 3,393 minutes, playing a career-high season in 2024 with 1,176 minutes at center back.

Zach Neuls (UC Davis) – Appeared in 36 matches and made 19 starts over the past two seasons at UC Davis where he scored a total of six goals with two game-winning goals for the Aggies.

Mathis Richter (Univ. of Alabama-Birmingham) – Started and appeared in 25 matches over his two seasons at UAB. He was named American Conference Freshman of the Year in 2024 and also earned All-Rookie Team his freshman year while playing at centerback.



Bring on the Big Ten

UCLA men’s soccer begins its third season as a member of the Big Ten Conference on Thursday evening. The Bruins boast winning records against five current Big Ten schools. UCLA’s first conference match will be on Sept. 11 when UCLA plays at Rutgers.



Bruins on The Big Ten Network

UCLA will have two games broadcast on the Big Ten Network in 2026. UCLA’s road matches at Penn State and at Northwestern will be carried on the network.



Bruins on B1G+

Twelve of UCLA’s matches will be broadcast on B1G+ ($) in 2026, including UCLA’s home opener on August 24 at 7 pm PT against CSU Bakersfield.



O’Keefe, Whitney Added to the Staff

The UCLA men’s soccer program hired Joey O’Keefe and Kary Whitney as assistant coaches in the spring.

Joey O’Keefe joined the coaching staff after serving for five seasons as the head coach at Biola University. During his tenure at Biola, O’Keefe guided the Eagles to a PacWest Conference regular-season championship and two NCAA Division II Championship appearances. Under his leadership, the program produced multiple All-Americans, all-region selections, conference award winners, and numerous Academic All-PacWest honorees while establishing a culture centered on player development and competitive excellence. O’Keefe compiled a 37-35-17 overall record as head coach and helped elevate Biola into one of the top programs in the PacWest Conference.

Whitney leads the instruction of the Bruin goalkeepers and comes to UCLA after spending the last four seasons as an assistant coach with the Washington women’s program, where the Huskies made a final four appearance in 2025 and earned an NCAA Tournament berth in 2024. Under Whitney, Washington boasted some of the great goalkeeping units across the nation, posting a 0.89 goals against average over the last four seasons. After matching the school record for single-season shutouts with 11 in 2024, Washington posted 12 clean sheets in 2025. Following the season, Whitney and the rest of Washington’s staff were named the United Soccer Coaches North Region Staff of the Year.



UCLA Earns Team Academic Award From United Soccer Coaches

Just before the start of the new campaign, UCLA earned a team academic award from United Soccer Coaches for the 2025-26 season. The Bruins posted a strong 3.36 team GPA, marking the eighth consecutive year that the program has qualified for the honor (teams must post a collective GPA of 3.00 or higher). UCLA has picked up the honor every season under eighth-year head coach Ryan Jorden.





Bruins in Professional Soccer

The Bruins have 10 alumni in the MLS ranks at the start of the 2025 season. Frankie Amaya is at CF Montreal, Ryan Hollingshead plays for LAFC, Reggie Cannon is with the Colorado Rapids, Nicholas Cavallo is at New York City FC, Earl Edwards Jr. plays for the San Jose Earthquakes, Milan Iloski plays for the Philadelphia Union, Tarun Karumanchi was drafted by the Columbus Crew, Tucker Lepley is with the LA Galaxy where he won the MLS Cup in 2024, Sergi Solans Ormo is at Real Salt Lake, and Jackson Yueill is with the New England Revolution.