Women's Golf Looks Ahead to Stanford Intercollegiate Friday

LOS ANGELES – The No. 8 UCLA women’s golf team resumes their 2026-27 season at the Stanford Invitational this weekend at Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, Calif. The three-day, 54-hole stroke play event begins Friday, Oct. 16, and concludes Sunday, Oct. 18.



UCLA Lineup: (1) Kacey Ly, (2) Jen Lee, (3) Michelle Xing, (4) Angela Liu, (5) Jennifer Seo, (IND) GaEun Athena Yoo



The Field (17 Teams): California, Colorado, CSU Fullerton, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Northwestern, Oregon State, Pepperdine, San Jose State, Santa Clara, SMU, Stanford, UC Davis, UCLA, USC, Virginia



Live Scoring: LINK



UCLA Record: 13-7-1 (.650)



Weather Report: Warm and sunny, with temperatures in the mid-to-high 80s on Friday and Saturday, to cool into the mid-70s on Sunday.



History at the Stanford Intercollegiate

The Bruins return to the Stanford Intercollegiate after a sixth-place finish in last year’s 19-team field. UCLA recorded a score of 3-under, 849 in the 54-hole stroke play event. It marked the Bruins’ third best 54-hole score in any event last season, and their fourth best finish to-par of any event last season. Then-senior Meghan Royal was the top scorer for UCLA with a 6-under 207 for the event, one of two Bruins, along with Maye Huang, to finish top-15 in the 100-player field.



Last Time Out

The UCLA women’s golf team recorded a third-place finish at the Canadian Collegiate Invitational on Sept. 20-21, 2026. Two Bruins, junior Jen Lee (+4; 75-71-74) and sophomore Kacey Ly (+5; 71-73-77), finished top 10 on the individual leaderboard, at eighth and ninth place, respectively. UCLA (+27; 302-294-295) carded the second-best team score of the field in the final round at 7-over par. The Bruins recorded the best team finish of any Big Ten team in the field, defeating Maryland (+50; 308-302-304) by 23 strokes and Michigan (+63; 309-314-304) by 36.



PlayForHer

Established in 2022, PlayforHer unites the collegiate golf community in the fight against breast cancer, honoring those who have fought, are fighting, or will one day face the disease. Through team fundraising and birdie-based pledges, the initiative has raised more than $620,000 for lifesaving research. Each year, the Stanford Intercollegiate honors an individual whose courage, strength, and story embody the purpose behind PlayforHer and remind us why this mission matters. For the 2026 Stanford Intercollegiate, the honoree will be Christine Romer, a former University of California golfer, LPGA teaching professional, and 15-year breast cancer survivor.



Xing Looks to Climb the Amateur Rankings

UCLA freshman Michelle Xing remains in the World Amateur Golf Ranking top 100, currently ranking the 72nd best women’s amateur golfer in the world. Xing’s career-best ranking is 64, held on September 13 after her individual win at the Bruins’ first event of the season, the ANNIKA Intercollegiate. Xing will face some of the best women’s amateur golfers in the world in the field at the Stanford Intercollegiate, including Stanford’s Andrea Revuelta and Paula Martin Sampedro, who rank second and third on the WAGR rankings board respectively. Xing currently leads the Bruins in par-5 scoring average, at 4.81, helped in part due to her 8-under par performance on par-5’s at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate.



Yoo Makes First Individual Appearance of the Season

Sophomore GaEun Athena Yoo will start as an individual for the Bruins at the Stanford Intercollegiate. Last season, Yoo appeared in six events, starting in five, and recorded her best finish at the Bruin Wave Invitational tied for 21st place (+7; 72-73-78) on the individual leaderboard. Yoo recorded a par-5 scoring average last season of any Bruin, at 4.84, good for second-best on the team to current junior Jen Lee, who in her sophomore campaign last season recorded a par-5 scoring average of 4.73.