Gameday Information – UCLA vs. Wisconsin

The No. 12 UCLA football team returns to Pasadena for its first home game in nearly a month when it hosts Wisconsin this Saturday, Oct. 17, at Rose Bowl Stadium at 4:30 p.m. PT. The undefeated Bruins (5-0, 3-0 Big Ten) are looking for their 13th 6-0 start in program history and first since 2022. Tickets to the game can be purchased online HERE.

The game will be televised on NBC with broadcasters Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Kathryn Tappen (sideline) on the call. Fans can listen live on the UCLA Audio Network or KABC-AM 790 to longtime play-by-play announcer Josh Lewin and former UCLA quarterbacks Matt Stevens (analyst) and Wayne Cook (sideline) on the call.

Parking

Parking lots for UCLA vs. Wisconsin will open at 10:30 a.m. Parking is sold by the City of Pasadena for $38 per car in advance and $44 on gameday and can be purchased HERE. Fans are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and pre-purchase parking online for a $5 discount off on-site pricing. RV parking is located on West Drive. No overnight RV parking is available.

Gameday parking is also available at the Parsons complex parking lot in Pasadena. Access to the lot is at 100 W. Walnut St., off Fair Oaks Avenue. The free shuttle runs continuously beginning three hours before kickoff until one hour following the conclusion of the game. Parking in the Parsons lot can be purchased on-site on gameday for a maximum of $24.

Area H Fan Zone

The Rose Bowl offers one of the best tailgating experiences in college football. The Area H Fan Zone is open to all fans from 12:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. and is located in Lot H, just outside Gates A and B. The Fan Zone includes a wide variety of gameday experiences, such as tailgating parties, food vendors, activities, exhibits, beer gardens, musical performances and more.

REVELxp

Fans can enhance their pregame experience with hassle-free, premium full-service tailgates courtesy of REVELxp. Located within BruinFest, REVELxp handles everything from setup to takedown of tailgate gear and coordinates food and beverage services through a variety of premium catering options. For more information or to reserve an area, click HERE.

Bruin Walk

UCLA football has reimagined the Bruin Walk at the Rose Bowl, bringing Bruin fans closer to head coach Bob Chesney and the team as they arrive before each home game. Fans are encouraged to gather along N. Arroyo Blvd. outside Gate A and line the Bruin Walk route as the Bruins make their way into the stadium. For Saturday’s game versus Wisconsin, the Bruins will arrive at 1:50 p.m. The UCLA Marching Band will also perform at Bruin Walk.

Stadium Gates

Gates A and F at the Rose Bowl open to premium seat holders in the Pavilion and The Field Club at 2:30 p.m. Gates open to the general public shortly after at 3 p.m.

NEW! Free Student Ticketing

UCLA Athletics has announced that admission to all regular-season home football games is free for all UCLA students. Eligible UCLA undergraduate and graduate students will be able to claim complimentary tickets to home football games through their student ticket account beginning on the Monday of each game week at this link HERE.

Giveaways

The Bruins are 5-0 and ranked in the top 15, and the Chesney Train is rolling! The first 1,000 students arriving at Rose Bowl Stadium receive “Chesney Train” conductor hats.

Wooden Athletic Fund donors can pick up their women’s basketball-themed Josie Bruin bobblehead with their voucher near Tunnel 28. Season-ticket members can pick up their collector’s pin with their voucher near Tunnel 23.

BruinFest Concert Series

The BruinFest Concert Series is back for its second season, bringing marquee musical performances to the UCLA Student Group tailgate area on Brookside Golf Course, just outside Gate N. Tailgating at BruinFest will also begin at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday’s opener, DJ Rent Free, takes the stage at 2:15 p.m. followed by headliner MOONLGHT DJ at 2:45 p.m.

Entertainment

Pregame

Fans will be treated to performances in the Court of Champions by Mariachi de Uclatán at 3 p.m. and UCLA Alumni Band at 3:45 p.m.

The UCLA Marching Band will then take the field for its traditional pregame show at 4:15 p.m., followed by a performance of the national anthem by the Solid Gold Sound.

In-Game

UCLA and the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation will recognize the California High School Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 during the first quarter. Among the 10 honorees are former UCLA standouts Travis Kirschke (defensive lineman, 1993-96) and James Washington (defensive back, 1984-87), along with current UCLA special advisor Derek Carr, who starred at Bakersfield High School. Former UCLA assistant coach and NFL GM Dr. Carl Peterson will also be honored.

UCLA’s 2026 NCAA champion beach volleyball team, which captured the school’s 127th NCAA title, will be recognized during the second quarter.

The UCLA Dance Team will perform before halftime.

Halftime will feature the inaugural Bruin Classic, with 12 corgis racing in two heats and a championship round.

The 250-member Solid Gold Sound of the UCLA Marching Band will close the halftime festivities with the Bruins’ fight song, “Sons of Westwood.”

The UCLA Cheer Squad will perform its dance routine during the third quarter.

Honorary Captain

Former UCLA linebacker Anthony Barr (2010-13) will serve as honorary captain for the Bruins’ game versus Wisconsin and will be recognized during the first timeout of the first quarter. Barr began his UCLA career as a running back before becoming one of the nation’s top defensive players. In 2013, he won the Lott IMPACT Trophy, earned consensus All-America honors and was a finalist for the Butkus, Lombardi and Bednarik awards. He ranks sixth in UCLA history in both sacks (23.5) and tackles for loss (41.5).

One of Barr’s most memorable plays was his sack of USC quarterback Matt Barkley during the Bruins’ 38-28 victory over their crosstown rival at Rose Bowl Stadium in 2012.

The Minnesota Vikings selected Barr ninth overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, making him one of UCLA’s 16 top-10 draft picks. His NFL career was highlighted by four Pro Bowl selections.

In-Game Information

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