No. 8 Women's Golf Tied Eighth After Opening Round of Stanford Intercollegiate

STANFORD, Calif. – The No. 8 UCLA women’s golf team is tied for eighth place out of 17 programs after shooting a 7-over 291 in the opening round of the Stanford Intercollegiate on Friday, Oct. 16. Junior Jen Lee, at even par, recorded the low round of the day for the Bruins’ team score.



Lee (E; 71) recorded four birdies in her opening 10 holes, which was the most of any UCLA player in the opening round. Sophomore Kacey Ly (+1; 72) recorded the sole Bruin eagle of the round, her second of the season, on the par-5 seventh hole.



UCLA (+7; 291) is tied for eighth place with No. 17 Iowa State after the first 18 holes. Tournament host No. 12 Stanford is the clubhouse leader, carding an opening round of -13, 271.



Sophomore GaEun Athena Yoo, competing as an individual, recorded the lowest round of the day for any UCLA player. Yoo carded three birdies and two bogeys for a final first round score of -1, 70. Yoo currently sits in the top 20, at a tie for 14th place, on the individual leaderboard.



Senior Jennifer Seo and junior Angela Liu rounded out the scoring team for the Bruins, each carding rounds of +3, 75. Seo closed her round on the back nine with a bogey-free, -1, 35.



The Bruins return to action tomorrow morning for the second round of the Stanford Intercollegiate. Tee times to start at 8:25 AM PT.