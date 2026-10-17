Ly Records Second Straight Top-10 Finish at the Stanford Intercollegiate

STANFORD, Calif. – The No. 8 UCLA women’s golf team tied for sixth place at the Stanford Intercollegiate with a score of 16-over 868 on Sunday, Oct. 18. The Bruins were led by sophomore Kacey Ly who finished in a tie for sixth on the individual leaderboard at 5-under par.

Ly (-5; 72-68-68) shot her second consecutive sub-70 round of the tournament on Sunday, recording five birdies to a 3-under round of 68. Ly was 7-under on par 5s in the event, tied seventh best of any individual in the field.



It marked Ly’s seventh top-10 finish of her collegiate career, and her second in as many events. Ly finished ninth last time out at the Canadian Collegiate Invitational.



UCLA (+16; 291-284-293) tied for sixth as a team with SMU. Tournament host No. 12 Stanford won the team event by 19 strokes over runner-up Virginia at 28-under par.



Junior Jen Lee (+2; 71-72-72) fired a 1-over final round of 72 to finish in a tie for 22nd place on the individual leaderboard. Junior Angela Liu (+6; 74-71-74) and freshman Michelle Xing (+15; 76-73-79) rounded out the final day scoring squad for the Bruins, with respective rounds of 74 and 79.



UCLA returns to action next week for the first day of the Nanea Invitational. The three-day, 54-hole event will take place from Monday, October 26 to Wednesday, October 28.



Final Individual Leaderboard

T-6. Ly (-5; 72-68-68)

T-22. Lee (+2; 71-72-72)

T-33. Liu (+6; 74-71-74)

46. Yoo (IND) (+9; 70-76-76)

T-72. Xing (+15; 76-73-79)

89. Seo (+22; 74-78-83)



Day Two Recap

The No. 8 UCLA women’s golf team tied for sixth place after the second of three rounds at the Stanford Intercollegiate. The Bruins are led by sophomore Kacey Ly (-2; 72-69) who sits in a tie for 11th place on the individual leaderboard on Saturday, October 17.



Ly finished her second round blemish-free on the scorecard. She recorded birdies on the par-4 second hole, the par-5 seventh hole, and the par-3 seventeenth hole with no bogeys on the round.



Saturday’s round of 69 marked Ly’s lowest round of the season, and the seventh sub-70 round of her collegiate career. Ly is now 3-under on par-5s after the opening two rounds, along with the eagle, her second of the season, on the par-5 seventh hole on Friday.



UCLA (+7; 291-298) is tied for sixth place with Kansas going into the final round. Stanford (-24; 271-273) has a 12-stroke lead for first place over second-place Virginia.



Junior Angela Liu (+3; 74-71) finished her second round at even-par. Liu recorded three birdies in her second round, all of which came in her opening 12 holes. Liu’s carded a front nine of -2, 33 with two birdies and no bogeys.



Freshman Michelle Xing (+7; 76-73) recorded the most birdies of any Bruin in their second round, with four. All of Xing’s birdies came in her opening eight holes, with three consecutive birdies on holes six, seven, and eight.



Junior Jen Lee (+1; 71-72) rounded out the second-day scoring squad for UCLA, with a round of +1, 72. Lee carded a bogey-free, 2-under in her final eight holes for a back nine total of -1, 35.



The Bruins will return to action tomorrow morning for the final day of the Stanford Intercollegiate. Tee times to begin at 8:30 AM PT.



Day One Recap

The No. 8 UCLA women’s golf team is tied for eighth place out of 17 programs after shooting a 7-over 291 in the opening round of the Stanford Intercollegiate on Friday, Oct. 16. Junior Jen Lee, at even par, recorded the low round of the day for the Bruins’ team score.



Lee (E; 71) recorded four birdies in her opening 10 holes, which was the most of any UCLA player in the opening round. Sophomore Kacey Ly (+1; 72) recorded the sole Bruin eagle of the round, her second of the season, on the par-5 seventh hole.



UCLA (+7; 291) is tied for eighth place with No. 17 Iowa State after the first 18 holes. Tournament host No. 12 Stanford is the clubhouse leader, carding an opening round of -13, 271.



Sophomore GaEun Athena Yoo, competing as an individual, recorded the lowest round of the day for any UCLA player. Yoo carded three birdies and two bogeys for a final first round score of -1, 70. Yoo currently sits in the top 20, at a tie for 14th place, on the individual leaderboard.



Senior Jennifer Seo and junior Angela Liu rounded out the scoring team for the Bruins, each carding rounds of +3, 75. Seo closed her round on the back nine with a bogey-free, -1, 35.



The Bruins return to action tomorrow morning for the second round of the Stanford Intercollegiate. Tee times to start at 8:25 AM PT.