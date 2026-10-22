Gameday Information – UCLA vs. Michigan State

The No. 9 UCLA football team hosts Michigan State for its annual homecoming game at Rose Bowl Stadium this Saturday, Oct. 24 at 12:30 p.m. PT. Tickets to the game can be purchased online HERE.

The undefeated Bruins (6-0, 4-0 Big Ten) will wear their baby blue throwback uniforms inspired by their 1954 national championship team. They are also the same uniforms UCLA wore during its first Rose Bowl Game victory over Michigan State in 1966. UCLA will be honoring its 1965 team to celebrate the 60th anniversary of its victory over Michigan State in the 1966 Rose Bowl Game.

UCLA will also recognize its 2026 UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame Class at halftime.

The game will be televised on CBS with broadcasters Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Jenny Dell (sideline) on the call. Fans can listen live on the UCLA Audio Network or KABC-AM 790 to longtime play-by-play announcer Josh Lewin and former UCLA quarterbacks Matt Stevens (analyst) and Wayne Cook (sideline).

Parking

Parking lots for UCLA vs. Michigan State will open at 6:30 a.m. Parking is sold by the City of Pasadena for $38 per car in advance and $43 on gameday and can be purchased HERE. Fans are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and pre-purchase parking online for a $5 discount off on-site pricing. RV parking is located on West Drive. No overnight RV parking is available.

Gameday parking is also available at the Parsons complex parking lot in Pasadena. Access to the lot is at 100 W. Walnut St., off Fair Oaks Avenue. The free shuttle runs continuously beginning three hours before kickoff until one hour following the conclusion of the game. Parking in the Parsons lot can be purchased on-site on gameday for a maximum of $24.

Area H Fan Zone

The Rose Bowl offers one of the best tailgating experiences in college football. The Area H Fan Zone is open to all fans from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and is located in Lot H, just outside Gates A and B. The Fan Zone includes a wide variety of gameday experiences, such as tailgating parties, food vendors, activities, exhibits, beer gardens and musical performances.

REVELxp

Fans can enhance their pregame experience with hassle-free, premium full-service tailgates courtesy of REVELxp. Located within BruinFest, REVELxp handles everything from setup to takedown of tailgate gear and coordinates food and beverage services through a variety of premium catering options. For more information or to reserve an area, click HERE.

Bruin Walk

UCLA football has reimagined the Bruin Walk at the Rose Bowl, bringing Bruin fans closer to head coach Bob Chesney and the team as they arrive before each home game. Fans are encouraged to gather along N. Arroyo Blvd. outside Gate A and line the Bruin Walk route as the Bruins make their way into the stadium. For Saturday’s game versus Michigan State, the Bruins will arrive at 9:50 a.m. The UCLA Marching Band will also perform at Bruin Walk.

Stadium Gates

Gates A and F at the Rose Bowl open to premium seat holders in the Pavilion and The Field Club at 10:30 a.m. Gates open to the general public shortly after at 11 a.m.

NEW! Free Student Ticketing

UCLA Athletics has announced that admission to all regular-season home football games is free for all UCLA students. Eligible UCLA undergraduate and graduate students will be able to claim complimentary tickets to home football games through their student ticket account beginning on the Monday of each game week at this link HERE.

Giveaways

The first 800 students in attendance Saturday will receive a Homefield Apparel Joe Bruin Throwback Tee.

Wooden Athletic Fund donors can pick up their women’s basketball-themed Josie Bruin bobblehead with their voucher near Tunnel 28. Season-ticket members can pick up their collector’s pin with their voucher near Tunnel 23.

BruinFest Concert Series

The BruinFest Concert Series is back for its second season, bringing marquee musical performances to the UCLA Student Group tailgate area on Brookside Golf Course, just outside Gate N. Tailgating at BruinFest will also begin at 6:30 a.m.

Saturday’s opener, DJ Rent Free, takes the stage at 10:30 a.m. followed by headliner Ship Wrek at 11 a.m.

Entertainment

Pregame

Fans will be treated to a joint performance in Area H from UCLA’s Alumni Band and Alumni Spirit Squad at 8:45 a.m., followed by two more Alumni Band routines at 9:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. (located in Court of Champions).

Fans will also be able to take a photo with the 2025-26 NCAA Women's Basketball Championship trophy won by the UCLA Bruins in the Court of Champions pregame.

The UCLA Marching Band will then take the field for its traditional pregame show at 12:15 p.m., followed by a performance of the national anthem by the Solid Gold Sound.

In-Game

UCLA’s 2025 NCAA champion men’s water polo team, which captured one of UCLA’s three NCAA titles last year, will be recognized during the first quarter.

UCLA’s 1965 football team will be honored during the final break of the first quarter, with members of the squad returning to the field where they secured the program’s first Rose Bowl Game victory. The fifth-ranked Bruins upset heavily favored No. 1 Michigan State, 14-12, to cap an 8-2-1 season highlighted by a conference championship and UCLA’s first postseason win.

UCLA will also recognize the 2026 UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame Class at halftime. The members of the Class of 2026 are: Garrett Atkins (baseball), Kris Farris (football), Sam Mewis (women's soccer), Andre Phillips (men's track & field), Kelly Reeves (beach volleyball/women's volleyball), Matt Reis (men's soccer), Michael Sealy (men's volleyball/women's volleyball coach), Sam Storey (football) and Earl Watson (men's basketball).

To close the halftime festivities, the UCLA Marching Band and Band Alumni from the Class of 1960 through 2026 will perform a special homecoming halftime show.

Honorary Captain

Jim Colletto, a co-captain on UCLA’s victorious 1966 Rose Bowl team over Michigan State, will serve as honorary captain for Saturday’s homecoming game. Colletto and Bob Stiles combined to stop the Spartans’ two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter to preserve UCLA’s 14-12 victory in the 1966 Rose Bowl. Colletto was an end during his UCLA playing days from 1963-65, culminating in first-team all-conference honors his senior year.

In-Game Information

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