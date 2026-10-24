No. 14 Women's Golf Readies for the Nanea Invitational on Monday

LOS ANGELES – The No. 14 UCLA women’s golf team concludes the fall portion of their 2026-27 season at the Nanea Invitational this week at Nanea Golf Club in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. The three-day, 54-hole stroke play event begins Monday, Oct. 26, and concludes Wednesday, Oct. 28.



UCLA Lineup: (1) Kacey Ly, (2) Angela Liu, (3) Jen Lee, (4) Michelle Xing, (5) GaEun Athena Yoo



The Field (17 Teams): No. 15 Arizona State, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon State, San José State, No. 5 Stanford, No. 11 Texas, No. 16 Texas A&M, No. 14 UCLA, Washington



Live Scoring: LINK



UCLA Record: 23-12-2 (.657)



Weather Report: Warm weather in the mid-80s, sunny on Monday and probable chances of showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.



History at the Nanea Invitational

The Bruins return to the Nanea Invitational after finishing in a tie for sixth in last year’s 11-team field. UCLA recorded a score of even-par 876 in the 54-hole stroke play event. Then-sophomore Jen Lee paced the Bruins with a 54-hole total of -3, 216. Lee tied for 16th place as an individual, her second top-20 in her first three starts as a Bruin. Lee’s opening round of 4-under, 69 also marked her first sub-70 round as a Bruin. Now-junior Angela Liu also finished under par in last year’s event, totaling a score of 1-under, 218, placing her in a tie for 22nd.



Last Time Out

UCLA finished in a tie for sixth place of 17 teams at the Stanford Intercollegiate. The Bruins were led by sophomore Kacey Ly, who also finished in a tie for sixth on the individual leaderboard, at 5-under par, on Sunday, October 18. Ly (-5; 72-68-68) shot her second consecutive sub-70 round of the tournament on Sunday, recording five birdies to a 3-under round of 68. Ly was 7-under on par 5s in the event, tied seventh best of any individual in the field.







Ly Coming Off Two Consecutive Top-10s

UCLA sophomore Kacey Ly recorded another top-10 finish last time out at the Stanford Intercollegiate, finishing with a total of 5-under, 208. Ly recorded two consecutive rounds of 3-under, 68 to finish the event, her first two rounds of the season below 70. This marked Ly’s second straight top-10 finish on the individual leaderboard, after her ninth-place finish at the Canadian Collegiate Invitational. Ly, named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in the 2025-26 season, leads all Bruins with two eagles this season, one in each of her last two events.



Yoo Makes First Start of the Season

GaEun Athena Yoo will make the first start of her sophomore campaign at the 2026 Nanea Invitational. Last season, Yoo started in five events, all in the spring, with a counting score average of 72.5. Yoo makes the start after her first individual event of the year last event at the Stanford Intercollegiate, where she finished with a 54-hole total of 9-over, 222. Yoo’s opening round of 1-under, 70 at the Stanford Intercollegiate tied her career low round, which was first set in the spring of 2026 in the first round of the Huntington Bank Collegiate.