Gameday Information – UCLA vs. Nevada

The No. 7 UCLA football team hosts Nevada at Rose Bowl Stadium on Halloween this Saturday, Oct. 31 at 1:15 p.m. PT. The undefeated Bruins (7-0, 5-0 Big Ten) are looking for their sixth 8-0 start in program history and first since 2005. Tickets to the game can be purchased online HERE.

The game will be televised on Big Ten Network with broadcasters A.J. Kanell (play-by-play), UCLA football great Brett Hundley (analyst) and Emma Carpenter (sideline) on the call. Fans can listen live on the UCLA Audio Network or KABC-AM 790 to longtime play-by-play announcer Josh Lewin and former UCLA quarterbacks Matt Stevens (analyst) and Wayne Cook (sideline).

Parking

Parking lots for UCLA vs. Nevada will open at 7:15 a.m. Parking is sold by the City of Pasadena for $38 per car in advance and $43 on gameday and can be purchased HERE. Fans are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and pre-purchase parking online for a $5 discount off on-site pricing. RV parking is located on West Drive. No overnight RV parking is available.

Gameday parking is also available at the Parsons complex parking lot in Pasadena. Access to the lot is at 100 W. Walnut St., off Fair Oaks Avenue. The free shuttle runs continuously beginning three hours before kickoff until one hour following the conclusion of the game. Parking in the Parsons lot can be purchased on-site on gameday for a maximum of $24.

Area H Fan Zone

The Rose Bowl offers one of the best tailgating experiences in college football. The Area H Fan Zone is open to all fans from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is located in Lot H, just outside Gates A and B. The Fan Zone includes a wide variety of gameday experiences, such as tailgating parties, food vendors, activities, exhibits, beer gardens and musical performances.

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Bruin Walk

UCLA football has reimagined the Bruin Walk at the Rose Bowl, bringing Bruin fans closer to head coach Bob Chesney and the team as they arrive before each home game. Fans are encouraged to gather along N. Arroyo Blvd. outside Gate A and line the Bruin Walk route as the Bruins make their way into the stadium. For Saturday’s game versus Nevada, the Bruins will arrive at 10:35 a.m. The UCLA Marching Band will also perform at Bruin Walk.

Stadium Gates

Gates A and F at the Rose Bowl open to premium seat holders in the Pavilion and The Field Club at 11:15 a.m. Gates open to the general public shortly after at 11:45 a.m.

NEW! Free Student Ticketing

Admission to all regular-season home football games is free for all UCLA students. Eligible UCLA undergraduate and graduate students will be able to claim complimentary tickets to home football games through their student ticket account beginning on the Monday of each game week at this link HERE.

Giveaways

Wooden Athletic Fund donors can pick up their women’s basketball-themed Josie Bruin bobblehead with their voucher near Tunnel 28. Season-ticket members can pick up their collector’s pin with their voucher near Tunnel 23.

Trick or Treat! All kids in costume can stop by the Court of Champions for Halloween Trick or Treating. All UCLA students at the Rose Bowl on Saturday will satisfy their sweet tooth with complimentary Halloween candy.

The first 500 students entering through Gate C will receive a complimentary hotdog voucher.

Entertainment

Pregame

Fans will be treated to two UCLA Alumni band performances at 10:15 a.m. in Area H and at 12:30 p.m. in the Court of Champions.

The UCLA Marching Band will take the field for its traditional pregame show at 1 p.m., followed by a performance of the national anthem by the Solid Gold Sound.

In-Game

The winners of the UCLA Greek Life Flag Football Tournament will be recognized after the end of the first quarter.

The UCLA Dance Team will perform a routine during the second quarter.

Nonosina Polynesia, a renowned Polynesian cultural dance organization, will perform a routine during halftime.

To close the halftime festivities, the UCLA Marching Band and UCLA Alumni Band will perform the Bruins’ fight song, “Sons of Westwood.”

Honorary Captain

Joshua Kelley, a three-year running back for the Bruins over the 2017-19 seasons, will serve as honorary captain for Saturday’s contest. Kelley became the eighth rusher in school history to eclipse 1,000 ground yards in back-to-back seasons with 1,243 and 1,060 in 2018 and 2019, respectively. His Bruin career is highlighted by a 289-yard effort in UCLA’s 34-27 victory over crosstown rival USC in 2018. In that game, he recorded 40 carries for the third most in a game in program history. Kelley was later selected with the 112th pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.

In-Game Information

Fans should follow @BruWin_Rewards on X for the most up-to-date information and for all of their Rose Bowl gameday needs.