Gameday Information – UCLA vs. Illinois

The No. 4 UCLA football team hosts Illinois at Rose Bowl Stadium this Friday, Nov. 13 at 6:05 p.m. PT. The undefeated Bruins (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) need one more victory to tie the program record for wins in a season (10). Tickets to Friday’s Military Appreciation game can be purchased online HERE.

The game will be televised on FOX with broadcasters Tim Brando (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (analyst) and Josh Sims (sideline) on the call. Fans can listen live on the UCLA Audio Network or KABC-AM 790 to longtime play-by-play announcer Josh Lewin and former UCLA quarterbacks Matt Stevens (analyst) and Wayne Cook (sideline).

Parking

Parking lots for UCLA vs. Illinois will open at 12 p.m. Parking is sold by the City of Pasadena for $38 per car in advance and $43 on gameday and can be purchased HERE. Fans are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and pre-purchase parking online for a $5 discount off on-site pricing. RV parking is located on West Drive. No overnight RV parking is available.

Gameday parking is also available at the Parsons complex parking lot in Pasadena. Access to the lot is at 100 W. Walnut St., off Fair Oaks Avenue. The free shuttle runs continuously beginning three hours before kickoff until one hour following the conclusion of the game. Parking in the Parsons lot can be purchased on-site on gameday for a maximum of $24.

Area H Fan Zone

The Rose Bowl offers one of the best tailgating experiences in college football. The Area H Fan Zone is open to all fans from 1:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. and is located in Lot H, just outside Gates A and B. The Fan Zone includes a wide variety of gameday experiences, such as tailgating parties, food vendors, activities, exhibits, beer gardens and musical performances.

REVELxp

Fans can enhance their pregame experience with hassle-free, premium full-service tailgates courtesy of REVELxp. Located within the Area H Fan Zone, REVELxp handles everything from setup to takedown of tailgate gear and coordinates food and beverage services through a variety of premium catering options. For more information or to reserve an area, click HERE.

Bruin Walk

UCLA football has reimagined the Bruin Walk at the Rose Bowl, bringing Bruin fans closer to head coach Bob Chesney and the team as they arrive before each home game. Fans are encouraged to gather along N. Arroyo Blvd. outside Gate A and line the Bruin Walk route as the Bruins make their way into the stadium. For Friday’s game versus Illinois, the Bruins will arrive at 3:20 p.m. The UCLA Marching Band will also perform at Bruin Walk.

Stadium Gates

Gates A and F at the Rose Bowl open to premium seat holders in the Pavilion and The Field Club at 4 p.m. Gates open to the general public shortly after at 4:30 p.m.

NEW! Free Student Ticketing

Admission to all regular-season home football games is free for all UCLA students. Eligible UCLA undergraduate and graduate students will be able to claim complimentary tickets to home football games through their student ticket account beginning on the Monday of each game week at this link HERE.

Giveaways

Wooden Athletic Fund donors can pick up their women’s basketball-themed Josie Bruin bobblehead with their voucher near Tunnel 28. Season-ticket members can pick up their collector’s pin with their voucher near Tunnel 23.

Student Giveaways

Two (2) lucky undergraduate students will win one quarter of in-state tuition courtesy of Champion of Westwood. Check in via BruWin Rewards and stay the whole game to be eligible.

Students riding the Rooter Bus to Rose Bowl Stadium will be provided free Chick-fil-a sandwiches courtesy of UCLA CEO and Director of Athletics Tim Harris and Champion of Westwood. Coca-cola will also be providing free drinks.

The first 500 students entering through Gate C will receive a complimentary hotdog voucher.

Ralphs Zero Hunger Food Drive

Help a family in need this holiday season! Please consider bringing non-perishable food items to donate through the Ralphs Zero Hunger Food Drive prior to Friday's game versus Illinois.

Donation bins will be located outside of each Rose Bowl Stadium gate. All who donate will receive complimentary tickets to join us for UCLA Women's Basketball’s 2026 National Championship Banner Ceremony and game versus Princeton on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 3 p.m. in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

Entertainment

Pregame

Fans will be treated to two UCLA Alumni band performances at 3 p.m. in Area H and at 5:15 p.m. in the Court of Champions.

The UCLA Marching Band will take the field for its traditional pregame show at 5:45 p.m., followed by a performance of the national anthem by the Sierra Winds from the United States Air Force Band of the Golden West.

In-Game

Miss California USA Acacia McBride (Calabasas), Miss Teen California USA Ava Grace Nichols (La Jolla) and Miss California America Sharlize True Trujillo (San Fernando Valley) will be recognized during the first quarter.

The 2026 UCLA Veteran of the Year Award will be announced near the end of the first quarter.

The UCLA Dance Team will perform a routine during the second quarter.

Members of UCLA Health’s Operation Mend program will be recognized at the start of the second quarter. Operation Mend is a specialized health care program that provides free medical and psychological treatment to military veterans and service members injured in the line of duty, particularly those who served after Sept. 11, 2001. The program's mission is to heal the visible and invisible wounds of war, helping veterans recover from physical injuries, psychological trauma and other challenges associated with military service. It also provides support to their families and caregivers.

At halftime, fans will be treated to a parachute performance by the United States Army Golden Knights. The UCLA Marching Band and UCLA Alumni Band will perform a special Salute to Service routine to close the halftime festivities.

Honorary Captain

The family of UCLA all-time great Kenny Easley will serve as honorary captain for Friday night’s contest versus Illinois. Easley passed away at the age of 66 on Nov. 14, 2025. Nicknamed "The Enforcer" and often associated with "F5" for his forceful style of play, Easley was inducted into the UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame and the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame in 1991. He was welcomed into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017. Easley's No. 5 was retired by UCLA following his illustrious career in Westwood and his No. 45 was retired by the NFL's Seattle Seahawks in 2017.

Easley was named one of the 150 greatest players in college football's 150-year history in 2020. A native of Chesapeake, Va., he starred at free safety for UCLA under head coach Terry Donahue from 1977-1980. Easley made an immediate impact for the Bruins, joining the starting lineup as a true freshman and ultimately becoming the first player in Pac-10 history to garner four first-team all-conference accolades. He was just the second player in UCLA football history to be voted a three-time consensus All-American.

In-Game Information

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