ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The No. 4 UCLA football team lost in a triple overtime heartbreaker at Michigan, 18-16, in a Big Ten Conference showdown on Saturday evening at Michigan Stadium, snapping the Bruins’ season-opening 10-game winning streak.

With the game advancing into a third overtime session, both teams were presented opportunities to run a two-point conversion play – the rules dictated with the start of the third overtime. UCLA (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) had the first chance with the two-point conversion try and came up short. Michigan successfully followed by converting a three-yard scoring pass from quarterback Bryce Underwood to tight end Jalen Hoffman.

UCLA kicker Mateen Bhaghani and Michigan kicker Jacob Baggett were each successful on their first three field goal attempts in a game that advanced to a third overtime session. Bhagnani slammed home field goals of 44 yards (second quarter) and 38 yards twice – in the first and second overtime periods. Baggett converted for Michigan from 46 yards in the first half, 29 yards in the first overtime and 52 yards in the second overtime.

Bruins’ quarterback Ty Dieffenbach connected on 19 of 30 pass attempts for 188 yards before being carted off the field with an apparent injury in the first overtime session.

Underwood was 11-for-24 as the Michigan quarterback, totaling 127 yards for the Wolverines (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) with one touchdown, plus the late two-point conversion in the third overtime. Michigan running back Savion Hiter registered 104 yards on the ground on 26 rushing attempts.

UCLA tied the game in the contest’s final 15 seconds after having trailed through most of the fourth quarter by a 10-3 margin.

The Bruins’ 15-play drive covered 77 yards in 5:14 and was punctuated by a 3rd-and-1 pass over the middle, from the 1-yard line, from running back Anthony Woods on a direct snap to Brayden Loftin. Woods took the direct snap, studied the middle of the field, and lobbed a short touchdown pass over the top to Loftin, propelling the Bruins into overtime for the first time since 2020.

The Bruin defense had a strong performance, holding Michigan to fewer than 300 yards and an average of just 3.7 yards per play. Six Bruins each had six tackels or more, with defensive end Aiden Gobaira helping to set up a game-tying first half field goal with a strip-sack near midfield.

UCLA never led in regulation on Saturday, as Michigan had snapped a 3-3 deadlock early in the fourth quarter with a touchdown. The host Wolverines broke the 3-3 tie against UCLA with 12:55 left to play in the fourth quarter, finding the end zone on a six-yard touchdown pass from Underwood to Mason Bonner.

The Wolverines had taken possession at their own 15-yard line after Dieffenbach fumbled the ball on a 1st-and-10 situation from within UCLA’s 20-yard line. His pass in the pocket slipped out of his hand through his throwing motion and was ruled a fumble.

In a 3-3 deadlock late in the third quarter, the Bruins ran a fake punt from within their own territory to secure a much-needed first down. Linebacker Anthony Sacca took the snap on the fake punt and ran the ball downfield 27 yards to Michigan’s 46-yard line at the 3:13 mark. At that point in the contest, the 27-yard run marked the longest play by either team.

That drive for UCLA ended with the Bruins falling short of the first down line on a 4th-and-2 situation, within the Michigan 37-yard-line, with under 90 seconds to play in the third quarter.

UCLA and Michigan entered the locker room at halftime tied, 3-3. Bhaghani kicked through a 44-yard field goal as the second quarter clock expired, tying the contest at 3-3.

Michigan got on the scoreboard first, with Bagett converting a 46-yard field goal with 3:08 to play in the opening half.

Neither team accumulated any more than 160 offensive yards in the opening half. UCLA entered the locker room with 126 yards (including 89 in the air), while Michigan had tallied 160 yards through the game’s first two quarters. The Wolverines registered 70 rushing yards and 90 passing yards.

UCLA will close its regular-season schedule at home on Saturday, Nov. 28, hosting crosstown rival USC at Rose Bowl Stadium at 12:30 p.m. (PT). UCLA’s game next Saturday afternoon will be nationally televised by CBS. Fans can listen to UCLA’s audio broadcast on AM 790 (KABC).