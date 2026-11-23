LOS ANGELES – UCLA men’s water polo claimed the seventh MPSF championship in program history on Sunday, defeating top-seeded Stanford 10-7 at USC’s Uytengsu Aquatics Center. The third-seeded Bruins took down No. 2 seed California in Saturday’s semifinal round.



UCLA (22-3) raced out to a 5-0 lead after one quarter, but the Cardinal (21-3) surged back to score five unanswered goals of its own before halftime. The Bruins ultimately never trailed and Stanford’s seven-goal output represents a season low for the Cardinal. UCLA goalkeeper Griffen Price, a transfer from Stanford, logged seven saves, one assist and two steals.



Offensively, the Bruins got two goals each from Ryder Dodd, Ben Liechty and Marcell Szécsi. Seven UCLA players in all found the back of the net. Dodd and Ben Larsen tied for the team lead with eight total goals across the three-day event. Luka Gladović, who stretched the Bruins’ lead back to two goals at 5:37 of the fourth on Sunday, scored seven total goals in his first MPSF tournament.



“That’s the brand of the program: every player matters,” said UCLA head coach Adam Wright. “Credit to the whole group. It doesn’t happen without the whole group and even the guys over here that were in the t-shirts. The preparation the past week was incredible. It’s been our best week of prep. Just looking forward to the next 10 days. If we can do that, we can become a lot better.”



The Bruins secured a spot in the 2026 National Collegiate Men’s Water Polo Championship field with their win. The full eight-team draw will be announced on Monday at 9 a.m. PT during the NCAA.com selection show. UC San Diego hosts the national tournament, scheduled for Dec. 4-6, at Canyonview Aquatic Center in La Jolla, Calif.