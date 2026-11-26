The No. 10 UCLA football team hosts No. 15 USC at Rose Bowl Stadium this Saturday, Nov. 28 at 12:30 p.m. PT. The Bruins (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) need one more victory to clinch a berth to the Big Ten Conference Championship game. Tickets to Saturday’s game can be purchased online HERE.

The game will be televised on CBS with broadcasters Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Jenny Dell (sideline) on the call. Fans can listen live on the UCLA Audio Network or KABC-AM 790 to longtime play-by-play announcer Josh Lewin and former UCLA quarterbacks Matt Stevens (analyst) and Wayne Cook (sideline).

Parking

Parking lots for UCLA vs. USC will open at 6:30 a.m. Parking is sold by the City of Pasadena for $48 per car in advance and $59 on gameday and can be purchased HERE. Fans are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and pre-purchase parking online for an $11 discount off on-site pricing. RV parking is located on West Drive. No overnight RV parking is available.

Gameday parking is also available at the Parsons complex parking lot in Pasadena. Access to the lot is at 100 W. Walnut St., off Fair Oaks Avenue. The free shuttle runs continuously beginning three hours before kickoff until one hour following the conclusion of the game. Parking in the Parsons lot can be purchased on-site on gameday for a maximum of $24.

Area H Fan Zone

The Rose Bowl offers one of the best tailgating experiences in college football. The Area H Fan Zone is open to all fans from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and is located in Lot H, just outside Gates A and B. The Fan Zone includes a wide variety of gameday experiences, such as tailgating parties, food vendors, activities, exhibits, beer gardens and musical performances.

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Bruin Walk

UCLA football has reimagined the Bruin Walk at the Rose Bowl, bringing Bruin fans closer to head coach Bob Chesney and the team as they arrive before each home game. Fans are encouraged to gather along N. Arroyo Blvd. outside Gate A and line the Bruin Walk route as the Bruins make their way into the stadium. For Saturday’s game versus USC, the Bruins will arrive at 9:50 a.m. The UCLA Marching Band will also perform at Bruin Walk.

Stadium Gates

Gates A and F at the Rose Bowl open to premium seat holders in the Pavilion and The Field Club at 10:30 a.m. Gates open to the general public shortly after at 11 a.m.

NEW! Free Student Ticketing

Admission to all regular-season home football games is free for all UCLA students. Eligible UCLA undergraduate and graduate students will be able to claim complimentary tickets to home football games through their student ticket account beginning on the Monday of each game week at this link HERE.

Limited student tickets remain for the game versus USC, with the overflow student section located in sections 24-H and 24-L on the south end of the Rose Bowl Stadium.

Giveaways

Two (2) lucky undergraduate students will win one quarter of in-state tuition courtesy of Champion of Westwood and the Wescom Foundation. Check in via BruWin Rewards and stay the whole game to be eligible.

Students riding the Rooter Bus to Rose Bowl Stadium will be provided free Chick-fil-a breakfast sandwiches courtesy of Wescom Financial and Champion of Westwood. Coca-Cola will also be providing free drinks.

Students entering through Gate C will receive a UCLA Football Den T-Shirt while supplies last.

The first 40,000 fans will receive a Blue Out Rally Towel.

Entertainment

Pregame

Fans will be treated to two UCLA Alumni band performances at 9:30 a.m. in Area H and at 11:45 a.m. in the Court of Champions.

The UCLA Marching Band will take the field for its traditional pregame show at 12:20 p.m., followed by a performance of the national anthem by notable Los Angeles Gospel Singer, Keith Williams Jr.

In-Game

Just prior to the start of the contest, UCLA will honor its seniors during the traditional Senior Day Ceremony. The ceremony will take place on field at approximately 12:00 p.m.

UCLA will also honor legendary Los Angeles sports broadcaster Jim Hill on the field at Rose Bowl Stadium, recognizing a career that has made Hill one of the most respected and influential figures in Southern California sports.

Hill has spent more than five decades in broadcasting, the majority of that time with CBS Los Angeles. He joined CBS in 1976 and has covered virtually every major sporting event in Los Angeles history, from NCAA Championships to Super Bowls, World Series, NBA Finals, the Olympics and the World Cup. In 2026, he celebrated 50 years on the air in Los Angeles. A native of Texas, Hill was selected in the first round of the 1968 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers out of Texas A&I University in Kingsville. He went on to play seven seasons in the NFL with the Chargers, Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns before beginning his broadcasting career. A familiar face on the sidelines at Rose Bowl Stadium or the press room at Pauley Pavilion, Hill has spent his career helping to connect UCLA Athletics with generations of Bruins fans throughout Southern California.

The UCLA Dance Team will perform a routine during the second quarter.

The UCLA Bruinettes will perform during the third quarter.

The UCLA Marching Band will perform to close the halftime festivities.

Honorary Captain

For UCLA's rivalry matchup against USC, Bruin linebacker from 2002-2006, Eric McNeal, will serve as the team's honorary captain. McNeal is best remembered by UCLA fans for one of the most iconic plays in the history of the Crosstown Rivalry, securing the game-clinching interception in the Bruins' memorable 13-9 victory over USC on Dec. 2, 2006. UCLA entered the contest as a heavy underdog but delivered one of the greatest upsets in series history, ending the Trojans' national championship hopes and snapping their 63-game streak of scoring at least 20 points. McNeal's late interception sealed the victory at the Rose Bowl and cemented his place in UCLA football lore. Twenty years later, his defining moment remains one of the most celebrated plays in the history of the Bruins' rivalry with the Trojans.



In-Game Information

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