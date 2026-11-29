PASADENA, Calif. – No. 10 UCLA football suffered a 45-10 loss to No. 15 USC in the teams’ regular-season finale on Saturday afternoon. The annual battle for the Victory Bell was played in front of a season-best, sellout crowd of 81,258 at Rose Bowl Stadium.



Semaj Morgan had a career game for the Bruins (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten), recording personal bests of nine catches and 132 receiving yards. He reeled in a fourth-quarter touchdown from Ty Dieffenbach, who completed 18 of 35 passes for 196 yards and the score.



The Trojans (9-3, 6-3) had five takeaways, tallying three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Offensively, Jayden Maiava was 16-of-22 passing for 179 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, Waymond Jordan rushed 19 times for 124 yards and three scores.



USC drove 75 yards on 11 plays to open the game, converting on three third-down opportunities. The last one ended in points, as Maiava found Tanook Hines from four yards out. An ensuing three-and-out and 16-yard Trent Mosley return put the Trojans at midfield. Eight plays later, Jordan dodged Bruin tacklers for a nine-yard touchdown.



Mateen Bhaghani’s season-long 52-yard field goal put UCLA on the scoreboard with 13 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Dieffenbach completed 3 of 4 passes on the drive. USC had an answer, though, keyed by Maiava’s 42-yard pass to Mark Bowman. A 16-yard dash ended with a Jordan touchdown.



A sack of Dieffenbach and fumble gave the Trojans possession at UCLA’s 21-yard line. Maiava completed both his attempts, the second of which a four-yard scoring strike to Bowman, on USC’s five-yard drive. The Bruins had an opportunity to respond late in the second after Rodrick Pleasant intercepted a Maiava pass. Dieffenbach led an eight-play, 47-yard march to the Trojan 18-yard line, but was ultimately picked off by Marcelles Williams in the end zone.



UCLA entered the red zone again to begin second-half play, but a Dieffenbach fumble put the ball back in USC’s hands. The Trojans subsequently consumed nearly eight minutes of game time, driving 88 yards on 13 plays. King Miller’s one-yard plunge for a touchdown capped it. USC also scored on its next two possessions, as Jordan rushed for a score and Caden Chittenden kicked a 37-yard field goal.



The Bruins’ final drive went 75 yards on nine plays. Dieffenbach connected with Morgan for a 41-yard catch and run and the pair teamed again seven plays later on a 14-yard touchdown. The touchdown came on fourth-and-seven.



UCLA will learn its postseason fate after the conclusion of Saturday evening’s Big Ten Conference games.