Knight Named UCLA Student-Athlete of the Week Presented by Champion of Westwood

LOS ANGELES – Fifth year running back Wayne Knight of UCLA Football been selected as the Student-Athlete of the Week presented by Champion of Westwood for athletic competitions held between Sept. 8-14.



Knight rushed 13 times for 97 yards and three touchdowns to lead UCLA's offense in a 28-10 win over San Diego State in the team's home opener. Paired with his 3-TD outing against Cal last week, he became the first Bruin with three rushing scores in back-to-back games since Zach Charbonnet in 2022; Knight is also the first Bruin to start his UCLA career with six non-passing touchdowns through two games in the Blue and Gold. He averaged 7.5 yards per touch on Saturday. Knight is tied for the NCAA lead in rushing touchdowns (6), total touchdowns (6) and total points scored (36).



The running back secures his second-consecutive UCLA student-athlete of the week award.



Also Nominated

Ryder Dodd, M. Water Polo; Marianna Singletary, W. Volleyball



Previous Winners

Aug. 19 – Nicki Fraser, W. Soccer; Aug. 26 – Logan Hall, M. Soccer; Sept. 2 – Marianna Singletary, W. Volleyball; Sept. 9 – Wayne Knight, Football