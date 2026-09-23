Omosigho Named UCLA Student-Athlete of the Week Presented by Champion of Westwood

LOS ANGELES – Senior linebacker Sammy Omosigho of UCLA Football been selected as the Student-Athlete of the Week presented by Champion of Westwood for athletic competitions held between Sept. 15-21.



The defensive back led UCLA’s defense in a conference-opening home win over Purdue on Saturday at the Rose Bowl, totaling a team-high 12 tackles (11 solo) while also forcing two fumbles and recording 2.0 sacks for 21 yards. His two forced fumbles gave him four on the season through his first three games played. He’s the first Bruin since at least the turn of the century to force a fumble in three-straight games, and is believed to be the only Bruin ever to accomplish the feat. Omosigho notched his first-career multi-sack game, and hit the double-digit tackle mark for the second time in his career.



The linebacker secures his first-career UCLA student-athlete of the week award.



Also Nominated

Ryder Dodd, M. Water Polo; Leena Powell, W. Soccer; Lola Schumacher, W. Volleyball; Gretchen Yakaitis, Women’s Cross Country



Previous Winners

Aug. 19 – Nicki Fraser, W. Soccer; Aug. 26 – Logan Hall, M. Soccer; Sept. 2 – Marianna Singletary, W. Volleyball; Sept. 9 – Wayne Knight, Football; Sept. 16 – Wayne Knight, Football