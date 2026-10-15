No. 2 Men's Water Polo Visits No. 3 USC Saturday

No. 2 UCLA men’s water polo returns to MPSF action Saturday with a rivalry showdown at No. 3 USC. The Bruins (16-1, 1-1 MPSF) and Trojans (13-2, 1-1) begin play from Uytengsu Aquatics Center at 1 p.m. PT. Admission is free. This represents the crosstown foes’ first meeting since UCLA’s buzzer-beating 11-10 victory at Stanford’s Avery Aquatic Center that gave the Bruins their program’s second NCAA championship in as many years. The game will be streamed live on Overnght and 6-8 Sports is set to provide up-to-the-second statistics.
SCHEDULE AT A GLANCE
Opponent: No. 3 USC
Venue: Uytengsu Aquatics Center
Date: Saturday, Oct. 17
Time: 1 p.m. PT
Watch ($): https://tinyurl.com/yuykma69
Live Stats: https://tinyurl.com/rnx2e5h8
SERIES HISTORY
Series vs. USC: UCLA leads 103-94-1
Most Recent vs. USC: UCLA won 11-10 on Dec. 8, 2025
LAST TIME OUT
No. 2 UCLA rolled to a 21-9 victory against No. 16 California Baptist in non-conference action Oct. 10 at Spieker Aquatics Center. It was a two-game day for the Bruins, who also took down Golden West College 23-8 in an exhibition. The nightcap saw Bode Brinkema register a career-high five goals to lead UCLA. Each of the eight Bruins who scored had at least two goals. Three UCLA goalkeepers played, with Nate Tauscher turning away a team-high five shots. CBU was led by Paulo Hernandez’s two goals and Tyler Carson’s 10 saves. The Lancers won 14-12 at No.1 2 UC Santa Barbara earlier in the day.
BRUINS IN THE RANKINGS
UCLA remained at No. 2 in the CWPA Varsity Top 20 after Week 7 action. Sitting at No. 1 for the second time in as many installments was Stanford (99 points), which beat the Bruins to open MPSF play Oct. 3. Behind UCLA (96) were No. 3 USC (91), No. 4 California (85) and No. 5 Fordham (80). For the full Week 7 rankings, click HERE.
LEAGUE LEADERS
Through 17 games, a number of Bruins rank statistically among the MPSF’s top players. Ryder Dodd is first in points (75), second in goals (42), third in assists (33) and fifth in sprint wins (15). Ben Liechty is first in assists (44) and third in points (68). Marcell Szécsi is second in earned exclusions (47). Peter Castillo is third in earned exclusions (44). Vinnie Merk is third in field blocks (nine). Nate Tauscher is fourth in saves (86).
WEEKLY HONORS
Dodd Named MPSF Player of the Week – Oct. 5
Tauscher, Gladović MPSF Weekly Awards – Sept. 28
Gladović Named MPSF Newcomer of the Week – Sept. 21
DODD, LIECHTY NAMED TO CUTINO WATCH LIST
Bruins Ryder Dodd and Ben Liechty were named to the 20-player Peter J. Cutino Award Watch List Sept. 28, it was announced by USA Water Polo and The Olympic Club. Named in honor of the late Hall of Fame coach, the award recognizes the best player in men's and women's college water polo. Dodd won the Cutino Award to finish each of his first two seasons. Bruins Nicolas Saveljic (2020), Garrett Danner (2015) and Sean Kern (1999, 2000) have also been selected winners. Since the inaugural award was handed out in 1999, just two players have won it more than twice: Nikolaos Papanikolaou of California (2021-23) and Tony Azevedo of Stanford (2001-04). Dodd paces the MPSF with 75 total points, scoring a team-high 42 goals and dishing out 33 assists (second on UCLA). He also leads the Bruins with 15 sprint wins and is tied for fourth in steals (nine) and earned exclusions (15). Liechty leads the MPSF with 44 assists and his 68 total points are third most. He is also tied for fourth among UCLA players in field blocks (five). This watch list was created in 2022 in an effort to help promote the collegiate game, awareness of the award and the tremendous play of athletes across the country. It was determined through voting by collegiate coaches and is completely independent from the nomination and voting process for the Cutino Award as that honor will acknowledge the full impact of the 2026 season.
RECORD-SETTING SERVICE
During the Bruins’ 11-10 victory at Stanford in the Overnght MPSF Invitational championship game, senior Ben Liechty set a new UCLA career program record for assists. He passed Daniel McClintick, who tallied 157 from 2012-15. Liechty paced the MPSF with 63 helpers in 2025 and his 44 so far this season to lead the way. Also within striking distance of UCLA career program records are senior Marcell Szécsi with 199 earned exclusions (current record is 221 by Aimone Barabino from 2010-13) and junior Ryder Dodd with 242 goals (290 by Alex Rousseau from 1986-89). Assists and earned exclusions have been tracked since 2009.
OVERNGHT MPSF INVITATIONAL CHAMPIONS
UCLA collected its fourth consecutive Overnght MPSF Invitational championship Sept. 20 at Stanford’s Avery Aquatic Center. The Bruins won four games in three days, capping their run with a thrilling 11-10 victory against the host and third-ranked Cardinal. Freshman Luka Gladović scored the championship game winner with one second remaining. He registered a team-high nine goals for the tournament. UCLA prevailed by the same 11-10 margin in semifinal-round play against No. 4 California, withstanding a second-half charge. Nate Tauscher logged a combined 20 saves across the final two rounds. UCLA beat Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 23-4 in the opener and added a 16-8 defeat of No. 9 UC San Diego.
BRUINS TOP PRESEASON POLLS
UCLA entered 2026 ranked No. 1 in the CWPA Varsity Top 20. The Bruins also topped the MPSF Preseason Coaches’ Poll. USC, Stanford and California rounded out the top four on each list. The Bruins received eight of 11 first-place votes in the MPSF poll, with USC collecting the other three. UCLA won the league’s regular-season title in 2025, with USC prevailing in the MPSF Championship Tournament. The Bruins ultimately sat atop the final CWPA rankings as NCAA champions. They held that spot in 10 of 16 installments.
LOOKING BACK ON 2025
UCLA men’s water polo captured its program’s 14th NCAA championship and No. 125 for the UCLA athletic department in 2025, capping the run with an instant classic against top-seeded USC at Stanford’s Avery Aquatic Center. The Bruins defeated their crosstown rival, which won the MPSF Championship Tournament 14 days earlier, in an 11-10 result sealed by Most Outstanding Player Frederico Jucá Carsalade’s buzzer-beating goal. They finished 27-2 on the year, avenging a pair of losses to the Trojans. It was a record-setting campaign for UCLA, which shattered its program record with 497 goals. Ryder Dodd led the MPSF with 98 of them and repeated as the Peter J. Cutino Award winner and the ACWPC Player of the Year.
BACK FOR MORE
The Bruins return 20 members of their 2025 NCAA championship team, led by four ACWPC All-America honorees. Junior attacker Ryder Dodd, who has twice swept the national player-of-the-year awards while scoring 200 career goals (98 in 2025), leads the way. Joining him is fifth-year attacker Frederico Jucá Carsalade, the reigning NCAA Championship Most Outstanding Player who piled up 35 goals, 37 assists and 36 steals in 2025. The league leaders in earned exclusions, junior utility Peter Castillo (76), and assists, senior utility Ben Liechty (63), also return. UCLA, which found the back a program-record 497 times in 2025, brings back seven of its top eight goal scorers.
DECORATED DODD
Ryder Dodd was named the 2026 Peter J. Cutino Award winner during a ceremony June 6 at The Olympic Club in San Francisco. The Cutino Award is presented annually to the best collegiate men's player and the best collegiate women's player. Dodd earned the honor over fellow finalists Robert López Duart and Mihailo Vukazic, both of USC. Dodd, who also won the Cutino Award in 2024, became the first Bruin to repeat as winner since Sean Kern collected the first two in 1999 and 2000. Nicolas Saveljic (2020) and Garrett Danner (2015) have also been bestowed the prestigious honor following standout seasons at UCLA. A Long Beach, Calif. native, Dodd has swept college water polo's player-of-the-year awards twice. He was previously named ACWPC Player of the Year, a national honor, and MPSF Player of the Year to recognize his stellar 2025 campaign. Dodd was also tabbed a first-team ACWPC All-American for the second time.
WHO’S NEW?
Nine new Bruins – five freshmen and four transfers – join the fold in 2026. Serbian utility Luka Gladović (Belgrade, Serbia/VMŠSS “Milutin Milankovic”) brings senior national team experience into his first collegiate season. He was Most Valuable Player of the 2023 LEN European U17 Championships. Attacker Connor Colman (Seal Beach, Calif./JSerra Catholic HS), attacker Flynn Guenther (Redondo Beach, Calif./Mira Costa HS) and utility Tristan Tucker (Moraga, Calif./Miramonte HS) all helped Team USA claim silver at the 2026 World Aquatics U18 Championships. Utility Andrew Wallace (Tiburon, Calif./Tamalpais HS) rounds out the quintet. UC Santa Barbara transfer attacker Danilo Dragović (Budva, Montenegro/JU SMŠ “Danilo Kis”) logged a Big West-best 83 total points in 2025 and received ACWPC All-America honorable mention the year prior as a freshman. Also coming in is a trio of Stanford transfers: attacker Chase McFarland (Berkeley, Calif./Berkeley HS), defender Jack Merrill (Old Greenwich, Conn./Rye Country Day School) and goalkeeper Griffen Price (San Carlos, Calif./Sacred Heart Preparatory). McFarland totaled 52 goals in three seasons of action with the Cardinal, while Merrill scored 25 in two. Price stopped 176 shots across 28 games in the cage.
LENDING A HAND
Adam Wright completed his coaching staff Aug. 17 with the hirings of assistant coach Jake Liechty and assistant coach/technical coordinator Kyle Boal. Assistant coach Nico Tierney remains from the 2025 NCAA championship-winning team. Liechty joins the Bruins following seven seasons at UC Irvine, including the final two as an assistant coach. He helped guide his alma mater to a combined 33-21 record on the pool deck. Liechty added USA Water Polo to his coaching résumé in 2026, helped the U18 team win silver at the 2026 World Aquatics Championships. Boal moves to the bench from his role of director of operations, which he held for UCLA’s men’s and women’s water polo programs following his graduation from the school in 2023. In addition to handling day-to-day logistics, he played direct parts in travel, scheduling, budgeting and equipment. UCLA water polo’s external reach factored into Boal’s duties, as well, through fundraising, social media and NIL coordination. He also oversaw the hiring, training and development of student managers.
THE WRIGHT STUFF
Already a member of both the UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame and the USA Water Polo Hall of Fame, head coach Adam Wright added to his lengthy résumé in 2025. The UCLA’s men’s water polo program captured its second NCAA championship in as many years, beating crosstown rival USC in an 11-10 thriller, and sixth with Wright at the helm. He has now helped collect 11 total NCAA water polo titles for his alma mater: six as the men’s head coach (2014, 2015 2017, 2020, 2024 and 2025), three as a men’s player (1996, 1999 and 2000), one as the women’s head coach (2024) and one as a women’s assistant coach (2009). Wright in 2025 also earned his fifth MPSF Coach of the Year honor — and third in a row — as well as his fifth ACWPC National Coach of the Year selection. He boasts a 413-71 (78-27 in MPSF play) record in his 18th season on the men’s side and was 172-42 (36-13) over eight with the women.