James Named UCLA Student-Athlete of the Week

LOS ANGELES – Senior safety Ta’Shawn James of UCLA Football been selected as the Student-Athlete of the Week presented by Champion of Westwood for athletic competitions held between Sept. 22-28.



The senior safety had four tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown in UCLA's 54-3 rout at Maryland on Saturday. He was the Bruins' highest-rated defensive player in the game per PFF (94.8) as UCLA allowed its fewest points in a game since 2015, and forced Maryland sophomore QB Malik Washington into the worst statistical performance of his career (career-worst 4 INT, 47.3 completion percentage). It was UCLA's largest margin of win in a road conference game since 1955 (+51) and third-largest in program history. UCLA outscored UMD 34-0 in the second half on the strength of two pick-sixes. The Bruins allowed a season-low 181 yards of total offense against, and UCLA’s four interceptions were its most in a single game since 2013.



The senior secures his first-career UCLA student-athlete of the week award.



Also Nominated

Daphne Nakfoor, W. Soccer; Shakir Nixon, M. Soccer; Nate Tauscher, M. Water Polo



Previous Winners

Aug. 19 – Nicki Fraser, W. Soccer; Aug. 26 – Logan Hall, M. Soccer; Sept. 2 – Marianna Singletary, W. Volleyball; Sept. 9 – Wayne Knight, Football; Sept. 16 – Wayne Knight, Football; Sept. 23 – Sammy Omosigho, Football