Amaro Named UCLA Student-Athlete of the Week

LOS ANGELES – Junior midfielder Jaime Amaro of UCLA Men’s Soccer been selected as the Student-Athlete of the Week presented by Champion of Westwood for athletic competitions held between Sept. 29-Oct. 5.
Amaro led the Bruins to a 3-0 upset win over No. 8 Michigan State on Saturday evening, handing the Spartans their first loss in conference play. The junior from Spain scored a goal and added an assist in the win. Amaro added the Bruins' second goal in the 85th minute before recording the assist on UCLA's goal in the 86th minute, which sealed the win. For the year, Amaro now has three goals and three assists over eight games played.
The junior secures his first-career UCLA student-athlete of the week award.
Also Nominated
Ryder Dodd, M. Water Polo; Daphne Nakfoor, W. Soccer; Marianna Singletary, W. Volleyball
Previous Winners
Aug. 19 – Nicki Fraser, W. Soccer; Aug. 26 – Logan Hall, M. Soccer; Sept. 2 – Marianna Singletary, W. Volleyball; Sept. 9 – Wayne Knight, Football; Sept. 16 – Wayne Knight, Football; Sept. 23 – Sammy Omosigho, Football; Sept. 30 – Ta’Shawn James, Football