Running back Wayne Knight rushes from behind the line of scrimmage at Oregon, holding the football tight in his right arm.Running back Wayne Knight rushes from behind the line of scrimmage at Oregon, holding the football tight in his right arm.

Wayne Knight (Photo: Isabella Serafini)

Knight Named UCLA Student-Athlete of the Week

Football

The weekly award is presented by Champion of Westwood.

LOS ANGELES – Fifth year running back Wayne Knight of UCLA Football been selected as the Student-Athlete of the Week presented by Champion of Westwood for athletic competitions held between Oct. 6-12.

Knight rushed 22 times for 103 yards in UCLA's 17-15 win at No. 13 Oregon. He eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark for the third straight game, a career first. Knight scored two touchdowns (one on the ground and one through the air) to record his fourth multi-TD performance through five games this year. His fourth-quarter nine-yard receiving TD stood up as the game-winning play, and he finished with 130 all-purpose yards. Knight has 10 rushing TDs and 11 total TDs through UCLA's first five games.

UCLA is 5-0 for the fifth time in program history; Saturday’s victory was the Bruins’ first in Eugene since 2004, and first road win over a top-15 team since 2014. The victory was also UCLA’s first-ever win on the road against a ranked Ducks squad.

The lead back secures his third-career UCLA student-athlete of the week award.

Also Nominated
Bode Brinkema, M. Water Polo; Henry Coughlan, M. Cross Country

Previous Winners
Aug. 19 – Nicki Fraser, W. Soccer; Aug. 26 – Logan Hall, M. Soccer; Sept. 2 – Marianna Singletary, W. Volleyball; Sept. 9 – Wayne Knight, Football; Sept. 16 – Wayne Knight, Football; Sept. 23 – Sammy Omosigho, Football; Sept. 30 – Ta’Shawn James, Football; Oct. 7 – Jaime Amaro, M. Soccer