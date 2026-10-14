Knight Named UCLA Student-Athlete of the Week

LOS ANGELES – Fifth year running back Wayne Knight of UCLA Football been selected as the Student-Athlete of the Week presented by Champion of Westwood for athletic competitions held between Oct. 6-12.
Knight rushed 22 times for 103 yards in UCLA's 17-15 win at No. 13 Oregon. He eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark for the third straight game, a career first. Knight scored two touchdowns (one on the ground and one through the air) to record his fourth multi-TD performance through five games this year. His fourth-quarter nine-yard receiving TD stood up as the game-winning play, and he finished with 130 all-purpose yards. Knight has 10 rushing TDs and 11 total TDs through UCLA's first five games.
UCLA is 5-0 for the fifth time in program history; Saturday’s victory was the Bruins’ first in Eugene since 2004, and first road win over a top-15 team since 2014. The victory was also UCLA’s first-ever win on the road against a ranked Ducks squad.
The lead back secures his third-career UCLA student-athlete of the week award.
Also Nominated
Bode Brinkema, M. Water Polo; Henry Coughlan, M. Cross Country
Previous Winners
Aug. 19 – Nicki Fraser, W. Soccer; Aug. 26 – Logan Hall, M. Soccer; Sept. 2 – Marianna Singletary, W. Volleyball; Sept. 9 – Wayne Knight, Football; Sept. 16 – Wayne Knight, Football; Sept. 23 – Sammy Omosigho, Football; Sept. 30 – Ta’Shawn James, Football; Oct. 7 – Jaime Amaro, M. Soccer