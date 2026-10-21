Dieffenbach Named UCLA Student-Athlete of the Week

LOS ANGELES – Senior quarterback Ty Dieffenbach of UCLA Football been selected as the Student-Athlete of the Week presented by Champion of Westwood for athletic competitions held between Oct. 13-19.
Dieffenbach led UCLA’s offense in a 17-7 win over Wisconsin on Saturday. He threw for a career-high 264 yards in his first start in a Bruin uniform, making six completions of 20+ yards which tied for the most in a single game by a Bruin QB this season. Dieffenbach completed a pass to eight different receivers and completed each of his first five passes as part of a strong first-half effort that saw UCLA get out to a 10-0 lead. With the victory, the Bruins improved to 6-0 for the 13th time in program history (first time since 2022).
UCLA is now the only undefeated team remaining in the Big Ten Conference.
The quarterback secures his first-career UCLA student-athlete of the week award.
Also Nominated
Ryder Dodd, M. Water Polo; Ahmani Guichard, W. Tennis; Kat Lutz, W. Volleyball; Mariangela Medina, W. Soccer; Aydon Stefanopolous, M. Cross Country
Previous Winners
Aug. 19 – Nicki Fraser, W. Soccer; Aug. 26 – Logan Hall, M. Soccer; Sept. 2 – Marianna Singletary, W. Volleyball; Sept. 9 – Wayne Knight, Football; Sept. 16 – Wayne Knight, Football; Sept. 23 – Sammy Omosigho, Football; Sept. 30 – Ta’Shawn James, Football; Oct. 7 – Jaime Amaro, M. Soccer; Oct. 14 – Wayne Knight, Football