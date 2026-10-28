Sport
Linebacker Sammy Omosigho holds up both hands in celebration during UCLA's home game against Michigan State.Linebacker Sammy Omosigho holds up both hands in celebration during UCLA's home game against Michigan State.

Sammy Omosigho (Photo: Isabella Serafini)

Omosigho Named UCLA Student-Athlete of the Week

Football

UCLA's weekly award is presented by Champion of Westwood.

LOS ANGELES – Senior linebacker Sammy Omosigho of UCLA Football been selected as the Student-Athlete of the Week presented by Champion of Westwood for athletic competitions held between Oct. 20-26.

Omosigho led UCLA’s defensive efforts in a 28-10 win over Michigan State on Saturday, totaling seven tackles and setting a new career high with 2.5 sacks. UCLA allowed a season-low 156 yards of total offense (just 83 yards through three quarters) and had three takeaways. With Omosigho leading the way, UCLA recorded a season-high four sacks. The Bruins held the Spartans to 2-for-11 on third down, giving the Bruins a 12-for-70 clip (17%) on defensive third downs over the last six games.

The linebacker secures his second-career UCLA student-athlete of the week award.

Also Nominated
Jaime Amaro, M. Soccer; Anna Wilson, W. Soccer

Previous Winners
Aug. 19 – Nicki Fraser, W. Soccer; Aug. 26 – Logan Hall, M. Soccer; Sept. 2 – Marianna Singletary, W. Volleyball; Sept. 9 – Wayne Knight, Football; Sept. 16 – Wayne Knight, Football; Sept. 23 – Sammy Omosigho, Football; Sept. 30 – Ta’Shawn James, Football; Oct. 7 – Jaime Amaro, M. Soccer; Oct. 14 – Wayne Knight, Football; Oct. 21 – Ty Dieffenbach, Football