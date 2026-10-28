Omosigho Named UCLA Student-Athlete of the Week

LOS ANGELES – Senior linebacker Sammy Omosigho of UCLA Football been selected as the Student-Athlete of the Week presented by Champion of Westwood for athletic competitions held between Oct. 20-26.
Omosigho led UCLA’s defensive efforts in a 28-10 win over Michigan State on Saturday, totaling seven tackles and setting a new career high with 2.5 sacks. UCLA allowed a season-low 156 yards of total offense (just 83 yards through three quarters) and had three takeaways. With Omosigho leading the way, UCLA recorded a season-high four sacks. The Bruins held the Spartans to 2-for-11 on third down, giving the Bruins a 12-for-70 clip (17%) on defensive third downs over the last six games.
The linebacker secures his second-career UCLA student-athlete of the week award.
Also Nominated
Jaime Amaro, M. Soccer; Anna Wilson, W. Soccer
Previous Winners
Aug. 19 – Nicki Fraser, W. Soccer; Aug. 26 – Logan Hall, M. Soccer; Sept. 2 – Marianna Singletary, W. Volleyball; Sept. 9 – Wayne Knight, Football; Sept. 16 – Wayne Knight, Football; Sept. 23 – Sammy Omosigho, Football; Sept. 30 – Ta’Shawn James, Football; Oct. 7 – Jaime Amaro, M. Soccer; Oct. 14 – Wayne Knight, Football; Oct. 21 – Ty Dieffenbach, Football