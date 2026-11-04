Perry Named UCLA Student-Athlete of the Week

LOS ANGELES – Junior guard Trent Perry of UCLA Men’s Basketball been selected as the Student-Athlete of the Week presented by Champion of Westwood for athletic competitions held between Oct. 27-Nov. 2.
Perry totaled a team-leading 21 points as the No. 22 UCLA men’s basketball team defeated No. 5 Arizona, 84-75, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday night. Perry was a perfect 11-for-11 at the free throw line in the Bruins’ season-opening win. He registered five assists and three rebounds, knocking down all 11 of his free throw attempts in the second half. He helped UCLA build a 16-point cushion early in the second half, as the Bruins withstood multiple scoring runs from Arizona in the game’s final minutes in the nine-point victory.
The West Covina, Calif., native secures his first-career UCLA student-athlete of the week award.
Also Nominated
Kara Croone, W. Soccer; Donovyn Hunter, W. Basketball; Kacey Ly, W. Golf; Evie Marheineke, W. Cross Country; Sahir West, Football
Previous Winners
Aug. 19 – Nicki Fraser, W. Soccer; Aug. 26 – Logan Hall, M. Soccer; Sept. 2 – Marianna Singletary, W. Volleyball; Sept. 9 – Wayne Knight, Football; Sept. 16 – Wayne Knight, Football; Sept. 23 – Sammy Omosigho, Football; Sept. 30 – Ta’Shawn James, Football; Oct. 7 – Jaime Amaro, M. Soccer; Oct. 14 – Wayne Knight, Football; Oct. 21 – Ty Dieffenbach, Football; Oct. 28 – Sammy Omosigho, Football