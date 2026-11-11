Dodd Named UCLA Student-Athlete of the Week

LOS ANGELES – Junior attacker Ryder Dodd of UCLA Men’s Water Polo been selected as the Student-Athlete of the Week presented by Champion of Westwood for athletic competitions held between Nov. 3-9.
Dodd shattered the UCLA and MPSF single-game goals records with 12 in a 19-9 victory against No. 7 UC San Diego on Saturday at Spieker Aquatics Center. Of his dozen goals, 10 came without a miss during the second half. Dodd made 12 of 14 attempts overall and tacked on a fourth-quarter assist. Prior to his historic performance, there was no known occurrence of a Bruin scoring more than eight goals in a game (Dodd was one of three). A pair of MPSF East players had 10-goal games in 2024. The MPSF West record was nine, accomplished by Stanford’s Bret Bonanni in 2015. Dodd now leads all MPSF West players with 61 goals on the year.
The Long Beach, Calif., native secures his fifth-career UCLA student-athlete of the week award.
Also Nominated
Sienna Betts, W. Basketball; Ty Dieffenbach, Football; Kate Fakih, W. Tennis; Nikola Kusturica, M. Basketball; Rudy Quan, M. Tennis
Previous Winners
Aug. 19 – Nicki Fraser, W. Soccer; Aug. 26 – Logan Hall, M. Soccer; Sept. 2 – Marianna Singletary, W. Volleyball; Sept. 9 – Wayne Knight, Football; Sept. 16 – Wayne Knight, Football; Sept. 23 – Sammy Omosigho, Football; Sept. 30 – Ta’Shawn James, Football; Oct. 7 – Jaime Amaro, M. Soccer; Oct. 14 – Wayne Knight, Football; Oct. 21 – Ty Dieffenbach, Football; Oct. 28 – Sammy Omosigho, Football; Nov. 4 – Trent Perry, M. Basketball