LOS ANGELES – Senior defensive back Scooter Jackson of UCLA Football has been selected as the Student-Athlete of the Week presented by Champion of Westwood for athletic competitions held between Nov. 10-16.
The defensive back had two crucial interceptions to lead UCLA's defense in a 22-14 win over Illinois. Jackson has four interceptions in his las three games played, making him the first Bruin to do so since 2012. He’s also the first Bruin with a pick in three straight games since 2008. Jackson now leads the Big Ten and is tied for second nationally with five interceptions on the season. As a unit, UCLA limited Illinois to a season-low 240 yards of total offense. His first interception was a highlight-reel, over-the-shoulder catch in the end zone, and Jackson’s second interception was returned 41 yards and essentially iced the game late in the fourth quarter.
The Compton, Calif., native secures his first-career UCLA student-athlete of the week award.
Also Nominated
Sienna Betts, W. Basketball; Eric Dailey, Jr., M. Basketball; Ryder Dodd, M. Water Polo
Previous Winners
Aug. 19 – Nicki Fraser, W. Soccer; Aug. 26 – Logan Hall, M. Soccer; Sept. 2 – Marianna Singletary, W. Volleyball; Sept. 9 – Wayne Knight, Football; Sept. 16 – Wayne Knight, Football; Sept. 23 – Sammy Omosigho, Football; Sept. 30 – Ta’Shawn James, Football; Oct. 7 – Jaime Amaro, M. Soccer; Oct. 14 – Wayne Knight, Football; Oct. 21 – Ty Dieffenbach, Football; Oct. 28 – Sammy Omosigho, Football; Nov. 4 – Trent Perry, M. Basketball; Nov. 11 – Ryder Dodd, M. Water Polo