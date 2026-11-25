LOS ANGELES – Junior attacker Ryder Dodd of UCLA M. Water Polo has been selected as the Student-Athlete of the Week presented by Champion of Westwood for athletic competitions held between Nov. 17-123.
Dodd added an MPSF championship and tournament MOP to his already long list of accomplishments when the third-seeded Bruins defeated No. 1 seed Stanford 10-7 on Sunday at USC’s Uytengsu Aquatics Center. He finished with two goals, one steal, one field block and an earned exclusion in the title game. Dodd started a spree of five unanswered UCLA goals out of the gate and later converted a penalty shot to push the Bruins’ lead to 9-6. The junior attacker’s finest performance of the weekend may have come in a 12-10 semifinal-round win against No. 2 seed California, though, as he tallied a game-high five goals, one assist and two earned exclusions. Three of Dodd’s goals versus Cal came during the third quarter, when UCLA turned a one-goal deficit into a two-goal lead. The Bruins on Monday were seeded first in the National Collegiate Men’s Water Polo Championship tournament and officially start their pursuit of a three-peat on Dec. 4 in La Jolla, Calif.
The Long Beach, Calif., native secures his sixth-career UCLA student-athlete of the week award.
Also Nominated
Timea Gardiner, W. Basketball; Oruha Hayashi, W. Soccer; Trent Perry, M. Basketball; Albert Ruiz, M. Soccer; Claudia Yovanovich, Swim & Dive
Previous Winners
Aug. 19 – Nicki Fraser, W. Soccer; Aug. 26 – Logan Hall, M. Soccer; Sept. 2 – Marianna Singletary, W. Volleyball; Sept. 9 – Wayne Knight, Football; Sept. 16 – Wayne Knight, Football; Sept. 23 – Sammy Omosigho, Football; Sept. 30 – Ta’Shawn James, Football; Oct. 7 – Jaime Amaro, M. Soccer; Oct. 14 – Wayne Knight, Football; Oct. 21 – Ty Dieffenbach, Football; Oct. 28 – Sammy Omosigho, Football; Nov. 4 – Trent Perry, M. Basketball; Nov. 11 – Ryder Dodd, M. Water Polo; Nov. 18 – Scooter Jackson, Football